World CX Summit - Asia To Discuss Latest Trends In Customer Experience Management, Explore Innovations

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

World CX Summit - Asia to Discuss Latest Trends in Customer Experience Management, Explore Innovations that Can Empower Businesses

Over 250 CX leaders alongside CXOs, CAOs, CTOs, CMOs, CDOs are convening virtually to discuss the latest strategies, tech trends and opportunities in CX. These innovative leaders will also discuss best practices in defining and documenting an organization-wide approach to prioritize & integrate CEM into every business.

SINGAPORE, Mar 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With a special focus on the Asian market, the third global edition of the World CX Summit is set to take place virtually on 11 March 2021.

The increasing adoption of IoT-based devices and sensors as well as AI-driven predictive and advanced analytics tools to offer personalized services to both B2B and B2C consumers is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of CX in the regional market.

The wide presence of call centers, the burgeoning trend of social media, and rising emphasis on CEM and customer satisfaction are contributing to the growth of the market in Asia.

Additionally, B2B consumers' growing preference for quality products that add value to their business, growing expectations for services based on outcome and customer journey and demand for tangible results to drive the growth of the business are some of the factors driving the adoption of customer experience management solutions in Asia.

"Customer experience is becoming increasingly important for business success as companies in APAC embrace digitalization at an incredible speed this year in response to the dramatic shifts to a trend of work from home rising due to the pandemic," stated Mithun Shetty - CEO, Trescon.

Keeping this in mind World CX Summit - Asia will convene stakeholders of the CX ecosystem in Asia including top CX leaders and experts, to focus on topics such as Overcoming Business Challenges & pain points around CX in the "new normal", Leveraging Voice of the Customer (VoC) to drive NPS, Harnessing Big Data & Analytics for enhancing the customer experience; CX & social media and much more.

The summit will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as Nate Brown, Chief Experience Officer/ Co-Founder of CX Accelerator Officium Labs; Michelle Huff, Chief Marketing Officer, UserTesting; Matt Coulson, Regional VP, Value Consulting OutSystems, APAC; Winnie Talosig Rebancos, IT Director, Coca-Cola Beverages; Richard Jones, VP & GM APAC, Dataiku; Biren Balakrishnan, Sales Engineering Manager, Sitecore; Christophe Bacon, Founding and Managing Partner, OmniStrada; Ganesh Raj, Director, Strategic Alliances, Freshworks Inc APAC; Harish Agarwal, Head of CX Solutions Strategy, SEA, Qualtrics, Riva UY Lead Solution Architect, OutSystems; to name a few.

The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

World CX Summit - Asia is officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor - User Testing, Tech Data & Dataiku; Gold Sponsor - OutSystems, Freshworks; Sitecore and Alida; Silver Sponsor - Qualtrics; Bronze Sponsor Yellow Messenger, Vernacular.ai and Qiscus.

About World CX Summit

World CX Summit Asia aims to bring CX leaders and Marketers together to discuss how the latest technologies and customer insights can be combined to change CX as we know it. The summit will host a combination of insightful sessions, case studies, panel discussions, and workshops sure to deliver actionable insights that attendees can apply to their Customer Experience strategies.

For more information visit: https://asia.worldcxsummit.com/

