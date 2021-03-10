World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Spanish Artist Pere Ibañez Honors His Father's Memory In New Photo Series And Book, Pedro

Wednesday, 10 March 2021
Press Release: Pere Ibanez

Spanish artist Pere Ibañez releases his latest photography series, titled after his late father Pedro. On the launch date, scheduled for 19 March 2021, the series will be available as an ebook on iTunes and Kindle, and in print at major book sellers in the US, Europe and Asia.

Beijing, China (March 2021) – Spanish artist Pere Ibañez is releasing his latest photography series, titled after his late father Pedro. On the launch date, scheduled for 19 March 2021, the series will be available as an ebook on iTunes and Kindle and in print at major book sellers in the US, Europe and Asia.

Pedro is a project born after the sudden passing of Ibañez’s father. The new series comprises a mixture of techniques, from acrylic painting on photography to collage and digital reconstruction. It is an eclectic dream-like collection of personal moments that explore and elevate elements such as the passage of time, family values, and love. A process that served as a coping experience and ultimately paying tribute to the life of Pedro Ibañez.

Despite the many challenges the industry is living due to COVID, the new works will be on display on scheduled online and offline exhibitions across the US during the coming months. Future events are planned for Asia as well.

Pedro is the sixth photo series released by Ibañez. His previous collections have received international praise ranking #1 in Spain for iTunes ebooks in the art category and being featured in exhibitions in the US, Europe and Asia.

Pere Ibañez uses his background in filmmaking to create cinematic experiences through photography, illustrating human frailty and strength. This nostalgic photo series, heavily influenced by ‘70s art and music is a departure from the dark themed works of past collections. Ibañez currently lives in Beijing, China, where he has his studio.

Artist’s Website: www.pereibanez.com

Kindle preorder: https://amzn.to/3rb6UE9

iBookstore preorder: https://apple.co/3bal4zR

