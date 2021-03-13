World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

CAR Elections: Rights And Safety Of Voters And Candidates Must Be Protected, Says UN Expert

Saturday, 13 March 2021, 6:45 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (12 March 2021) - A UN expert said today authorities in the Central African Republic must ensure the protection of candidates, voters and electoral materials in the country’s second round of legislative elections and by-elections on March 14.

“Regardless of political party, all candidates, including independents, should have the protection of the security and defence forces for campaigning, field operations, and polling station representation,” said Yao Agbetse, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic.

Agbetse said the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) and other armed groups must immediately stop all actions aimed at destabilising the proper conduct of the elections. “I reiterate once again that the perpetrators of abuses and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law will be held accountable.”

The expert said all candidates in the elections should have equal access to the public media in CAR. “I encourage the High Council for Communication to continue its work of monitoring the flow of information on the media and social networks and to ensure that the authors of messages of hatred, manipulation and incitement to violence are identified and brought to justice.”

The expert commended the efforts of the National Elections Agency and the multi-faceted support provided by MINUSCA, the United Nations country team, and international partners for the success of the elections. He said the Central African authorities should continue and strengthen the conquest of territories formerly occupied by armed groups and the progressive deployment of defence and security forces.

“I call on the Central African authorities to ensure that the second round of elections will be credible, transparent, open and peaceful, that electoral materials will be made available, that the security of all actors will be ensured and that voters will be protected in the exercise of their democratic rights,” Agbetse said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


The Need For Speed: Faster Vaccine Rollout Critical To Stronger Recovery, Says OECD

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


UN: Pope's Visit To Iraq "A Symbol Of Hope"

The visit by Pope Francis to the northern Iraqi city of Mosul at the weekend will be a symbol of hope and an opportunity to join forces for peace and unity, the UN cultural agency, UNESCO, said on Thursday, ahead of his touchdown in the capital, Baghdad... More>>

Myanmar: Military Must Stop Murdering And Jailing Protestors – Bachelet

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday said security forces in Myanmar must “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protestors,” following another day of deadly violence across the country on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 