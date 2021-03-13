CAR Elections: Rights And Safety Of Voters And Candidates Must Be Protected, Says UN Expert

GENEVA (12 March 2021) - A UN expert said today authorities in the Central African Republic must ensure the protection of candidates, voters and electoral materials in the country’s second round of legislative elections and by-elections on March 14.

“Regardless of political party, all candidates, including independents, should have the protection of the security and defence forces for campaigning, field operations, and polling station representation,” said Yao Agbetse, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic.

Agbetse said the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) and other armed groups must immediately stop all actions aimed at destabilising the proper conduct of the elections. “I reiterate once again that the perpetrators of abuses and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law will be held accountable.”

The expert said all candidates in the elections should have equal access to the public media in CAR. “I encourage the High Council for Communication to continue its work of monitoring the flow of information on the media and social networks and to ensure that the authors of messages of hatred, manipulation and incitement to violence are identified and brought to justice.”

The expert commended the efforts of the National Elections Agency and the multi-faceted support provided by MINUSCA, the United Nations country team, and international partners for the success of the elections. He said the Central African authorities should continue and strengthen the conquest of territories formerly occupied by armed groups and the progressive deployment of defence and security forces.

“I call on the Central African authorities to ensure that the second round of elections will be credible, transparent, open and peaceful, that electoral materials will be made available, that the security of all actors will be ensured and that voters will be protected in the exercise of their democratic rights,” Agbetse said.

