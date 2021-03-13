World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Kenya’s Maasai People’s Fight For Land Rights Is Just

Saturday, 13 March 2021, 5:34 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

The International Indigenous People’s Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (International IPMSDL) unites with the Maasai Indigenous Peoples of Kenya and their allies and advocates in condemning the recent and longstanding attacks on the Maasai people’s right to their ancestral lands in Kitet community.

We condemn Kedong Ranch Limited, among whose stakeholders are relatives of Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, for carrying out these attacks and we are calling on the Kenyan High Court and Kenyan government to take the side of the Maasai against the corporation.

Kedong Ranch Limited has acquired lease to 75,000 acres of Maasai land since the 1970s without the Indigenous People’s Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), mandated by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and international law.

In recent years, the company has been digging deep trenches in the land, which endanger the livelihood and culture of the Maasai, a pastoralist people. The trenches have caused the death of a nine-year old Maasai girl in 2020. They have also caused the death of Maasai livestock, precious to the people’s livelihood and way of life.

In response to their opposition to the digging of trenches, five members of the Maasai community have been arrested and charged by the police, one was beaten heavily. While they were released on bail, the cases against them are ongoing.

These are on top of other violations of the Maasai’s right to their ancestral lands. Involved in these violations are the creation of the Olkaria IV and V geothermal plants and of a 1,000-acre dry port. There is also the allotment of 1,000-acre of lands each to Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan for the construction of dry ports. In all of these, the Maasai are again being denied the right to FPIC to the use of their lands.

As is often the case with corporations trying to steal indigenous lands, Kedong Ranch Limited has sought to divide the Maasai community, take advantage of their lack of knowledge about recent laws, and bribe sections of the community to make their robbery appear legitimate. The legality of its moves has been immediately put into question by the community.

In order to assert their right to their ancestral lands, the Maasai have filed cases against Kedong Ranch Limited and government agencies. The Maasai demand recognition of their collective land rights and the invalidation of the lease acquired by Kedong Ranch Limited. Through all these, the threats and harassments against the Maasai people have continued.

The IPMSDL condemns all these violations of the Maasai people’s right to their ancestral domains in Kitet community. The IPMSDL supports the Maasai people’s immediate and long-term demands in their fight for their land rights. Land is life, community, identity, and survival for the Indigenous Peoples of the world.

The IPMSDL is calling on its member-organizations and other organizations of Indigenous Peoples to express solidarity with the Maasai people. The Maasai people are not alone; the fights of the Indigenous Peoples of the world for their ancestral lands are interconnected. We are all fighting the theft of our lands by big local and monopoly capitalists often in cahoots with political elites in government who use the police, the military and the courts against Indigenous Peoples.

The IPMSDL supports the IP struggle against zombie neoliberalism that continues to wreak havoc on, and pose dangers to, the lives of IP even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


The Need For Speed: Faster Vaccine Rollout Critical To Stronger Recovery, Says OECD

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


UN: Pope's Visit To Iraq "A Symbol Of Hope"

The visit by Pope Francis to the northern Iraqi city of Mosul at the weekend will be a symbol of hope and an opportunity to join forces for peace and unity, the UN cultural agency, UNESCO, said on Thursday, ahead of his touchdown in the capital, Baghdad... More>>

Myanmar: Military Must Stop Murdering And Jailing Protestors – Bachelet

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday said security forces in Myanmar must “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protestors,” following another day of deadly violence across the country on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 