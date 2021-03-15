World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 Was Held With 4,704 Participants With Covid-19 Protective Measures

Monday, 15 March 2021, 7:00 am
Press Release: Nagoya Womens Marathon 2021

- Mizuki Matsuda won her first victory over Nagoya in 2:21:51
- The Tiffany & Co.’s exclusive finisher pendant blossomed smiles on finishers’ faces
- Nagoya set an example of ‘new normal’ in-person distance race 

Start of Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 | Photo: Nagoya Women’s Marathon

We are pleased to announce that the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 was held today on Sunday, March 14 in the city of Nagoya, Japan as scheduled.

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021, a World Athletics Platinum Label road race and the largest women’s marathon in the world, was the first mass participation distance race to be held in Japan since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Despite the unfavorable weather condition of strong wind, a total of 4,704 women from top elite athletes to general runners participated in the race and ran through the streets of Nagoya.

The winner was Mizuki Matsuda (JPN), a substitute athlete for the Japan’s marathon team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, who ran alone in front throughout the race and won her first victory over the Nagoya Women’s Marathon with a time of 2 hours 21 minutes 51 seconds.

The number of total finishers was 4,650, which filled the venue with smiling faces when they received the Tiffany & Co.’s event-exclusive finisher pendant, known as the symbol of the Nagoya Women’s Marathon.

In the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021, a total of 15,000 personnel were involved, including runners, volunteers, medical professionals, race officials and staff. To act in best practice to seek to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we the organizers took all possible measures against Covid-19 throughout the event period. Our event would have not been possible without each and everyone’s support and cooperation. It gives us greater joy than anything else that we were able to stage the event, at a time of great challenge for all, with all suitable precautions delivered.

Alongside the in-person race, a global virtual race, the Nagoya Women’s Online Marathon 2021, has also started. The participants of the virtual race may run the race anytime and anywhere before the event ends on April 30, 2021.

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 was held in the ‘new normal’ style and made a ‘new start’ thanks to all parties concerned. The Covid-19 infection status still requires caution, but we would like to hold our 2022 race at the usual scale. We sincerely hope that vaccinations will be available around the world and the pandemic will end as soon as possible.

The race results of the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 can be found here:
https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/news/20210314-1301/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nagoya Womens Marathon 2021 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


The Need For Speed: Faster Vaccine Rollout Critical To Stronger Recovery, Says OECD

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


UN: Pope's Visit To Iraq "A Symbol Of Hope"

The visit by Pope Francis to the northern Iraqi city of Mosul at the weekend will be a symbol of hope and an opportunity to join forces for peace and unity, the UN cultural agency, UNESCO, said on Thursday, ahead of his touchdown in the capital, Baghdad... More>>

Myanmar: Military Must Stop Murdering And Jailing Protestors – Bachelet

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday said security forces in Myanmar must “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protestors,” following another day of deadly violence across the country on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 