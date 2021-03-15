Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 Was Held With 4,704 Participants With Covid-19 Protective Measures

- Mizuki Matsuda won her first victory over Nagoya in 2:21:51

- The Tiffany & Co.’s exclusive finisher pendant blossomed smiles on finishers’ faces

- Nagoya set an example of ‘new normal’ in-person distance race

Start of Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 | Photo: Nagoya Women’s Marathon

We are pleased to announce that the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 was held today on Sunday, March 14 in the city of Nagoya, Japan as scheduled.

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021, a World Athletics Platinum Label road race and the largest women’s marathon in the world, was the first mass participation distance race to be held in Japan since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Despite the unfavorable weather condition of strong wind, a total of 4,704 women from top elite athletes to general runners participated in the race and ran through the streets of Nagoya.

The winner was Mizuki Matsuda (JPN), a substitute athlete for the Japan’s marathon team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, who ran alone in front throughout the race and won her first victory over the Nagoya Women’s Marathon with a time of 2 hours 21 minutes 51 seconds.

The number of total finishers was 4,650, which filled the venue with smiling faces when they received the Tiffany & Co.’s event-exclusive finisher pendant, known as the symbol of the Nagoya Women’s Marathon.

In the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021, a total of 15,000 personnel were involved, including runners, volunteers, medical professionals, race officials and staff. To act in best practice to seek to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we the organizers took all possible measures against Covid-19 throughout the event period. Our event would have not been possible without each and everyone’s support and cooperation. It gives us greater joy than anything else that we were able to stage the event, at a time of great challenge for all, with all suitable precautions delivered.

Alongside the in-person race, a global virtual race, the Nagoya Women’s Online Marathon 2021, has also started. The participants of the virtual race may run the race anytime and anywhere before the event ends on April 30, 2021.

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 was held in the ‘new normal’ style and made a ‘new start’ thanks to all parties concerned. The Covid-19 infection status still requires caution, but we would like to hold our 2022 race at the usual scale. We sincerely hope that vaccinations will be available around the world and the pandemic will end as soon as possible.

The race results of the Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021 can be found here:

https://womens-marathon.nagoya/en/news/20210314-1301/

© Scoop Media

