World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

G20 GDP Continues To Grow In The Fourth Quarter Of 2020, Although At A Slower Pace

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 7:19 am
Press Release: OECD

Growth of gross domestic product (GDP) in the G20 area slowed to 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from the large rebound in the previous quarter (7.8%) that followed the unprecedented falls in the first half of the year due to COVID-19 containment measures.

Among the G20 economies, India continued to record the highest growth (7.9%) in the fourth quarter, following a growth of 23.7% in the previous quarter. In most other economies, GDP growth, although lower than in the third quarter, remained positive: Mexico (3.3%), Brazil (3.2%), Australia (3.1%), Indonesia (2.9%), Japan and Saudi Arabia (2.8% in both countries), China (2.6%), Canada (2.3%), Turkey (1.7%), South Africa (1.5%), Korea (1.2%), United Kingdom and United States (1.0% in both countries) and Germany (0.3%). On the other hand, GDP contracted in Italy and France (by minus 1.9% and minus 1.4%, respectively), after strong rebounds in the previous quarter (15.9% and 18.5%, respectively).

For 2020 as a whole, GDP fell by (minus) 3.3% in the G20 area, with only China and Turkey recording growth (of 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively), while the United Kingdom experienced the largest fall (minus 9.9%).

See the full release.

See the tables and charts in Excel.

Visit the interactive OECD Data Portal to explore this data further

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OECD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Vaccine: WHO Backs AstraZeneca Amid Clotting Concerns; Green Lights Johnson & Johnson Shots

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


Myanmar: UN Agency Raises Alarm Over ‘Targeted’ Violence Against Women

The United Nations entity dedicated to protection of women’s rights has voiced deep concerns over “targeted and disproportionate” violence against women being recorded during the crackdown against peaceful protesters in Myanmar.... More>>


UN: Pope's Visit To Iraq "A Symbol Of Hope"

The visit by Pope Francis to the northern Iraqi city of Mosul at the weekend will be a symbol of hope and an opportunity to join forces for peace and unity, the UN cultural agency, UNESCO, said on Thursday, ahead of his touchdown in the capital, Baghdad... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 