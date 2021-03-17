World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

#ContinuumBlockLegs - March Continuum Blockchain Legislation Summit

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 7:07 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Mar 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Continuum Market and Kristina Bruhahn present #ContinuumBlockLegs March Blockchain Legislation Summit, the global virtual summit monthly meeting series with upcoming dates kicking off Friday, March 19th, aims to foster U.S. State & Federal Bipartisanship and Global Cross-Border policy discussions and consensus to create safe harbors of commerce in blockchain.

Bring your curiosity and connect with a global community through breakout sessions and networking receptions. Participate in main stage content and roundtables on blockchain policy, blockchain brands and product offerings, and the latest in blockchain and cryptocurrency investing.

Participants will have the opportunity to listen to innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain brands on the frontlines who have developed solutions to global issues at scale addressing payment gateway policy shaping the global economy, education, food security, climate change, space exploration, and more.

United in the mission to create safe lanes of commerce faster than legislation has ever been crafted before, trusted blockchain brands actively want to work with State and Federal Legislators throughout the fast-paced 2021 docket.

Continuum World Virtual Expo Hall and Virtual Reality networking ecosystems exist to expedite these critical conversations and connect to blockchain consumers.

Expo Booths and Roundtables are available all weekend to foster discourse and collaboration.

This Global Cross-Border and US Bipartisanship inclusive event is brought to you by #DoRealGood and #Continuum3000.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/ContinuumBlockLegsMarch. Sign up today!

Our audience consists of all levels of Blockchain Interested Consumers; Wall Street, Fund of Funds, Blockchain Brands, Blockchain Legislation & Thought Leaders, Crypto Celebrities, Blockchain Newbies, Blockchain Accredited Education and more.

Continuum Market evaluates Blockchain products called Cryptocurrencies, identifying their underlying asset attributes and resulting behaviors in consumer adoption and trading markets.

For three years, Continuum Markets has identified Crypto Correlations to Global & US economy indicators such as VIX, Nasdaq 100, SP 500, Libor, Nikkei 225, Futures & Open Interest, GDP for US, EU, Brexit, China, GCC/MENA, Precious Metals, Edible & Non-Edible Commodities. Dashboards & APIs coming in Q2 2021.

Continuum uses data science and natural language processing to create beautiful and easy to understand dashboards and analytics so you can benefit from our insights.

For more information visit www.continuum.market

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: 37 Member Nations Appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann As Next Secretary General

Today, the Council of the OECD composed of Ambassadors representing the 37 Member Countries, took the formal decision to appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann of Australia to become the sixth Secretary-General of the Organisation, for a 5 year-term beginning on 1 June 2021... More>>


Vaccine: WHO Backs AstraZeneca Amid Clotting Concerns; Green Lights Johnson & Johnson Shots

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


Myanmar: UN Agency Raises Alarm Over ‘Targeted’ Violence Against Women

The United Nations entity dedicated to protection of women’s rights has voiced deep concerns over “targeted and disproportionate” violence against women being recorded during the crackdown against peaceful protesters in Myanmar.... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 