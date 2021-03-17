World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Women Must Be ‘Front And Centre’ Of Pandemic Recovery, UN Chief Says

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 7:38 am
Press Release: UN News

Women need to be “front and centre” of the pandemic recovery as a matter of economics, efficiency, effectiveness and social resilience, the UN chief told the women’s commission on Tuesday.

“Male-dominated teams will come up with male-dominated solutions”, Secretary-General António Guterreswarned a virtual town hall with women civil society during the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CWS).

“We cannot go back to the failed man-made policies that have resulted in the fragility we see around us – in healthcare systems, in social protection, in access to justice, and in the wellbeing of our planet”, he added.

A litany of setbacks

The UN chief painted a devastating picture of the social and economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women’s rights, particularly the most vulnerable, marginalized and poorest.

He spoke about gender-based violence, both inside the home and online, as well as the repercussions of school closures and elder care in perpetuating inequalities, along with the inability of 12 million women to access sexual and reproductive health services.

UNICEF reported last week that up to ten million more girls are at risk of becoming child brides as a result of the pandemic”, he said.

Moreover, there is a huge gender gap in the task forces and panels that are supposed to be building the recovery.

Turning it around

To ensure that everyone enjoys life, dignity and security on a healthy planet, he said there was a need to “reset” policies on the basis of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN chief stressed that “gender equality is a question of power”, and as such, “women’s full representation and leadership are a prerequisite” in moving forward.

“We need a more inclusive, networked multilateralism that recognizes the strength that comes through diversity. We cannot talk about inclusive multilateralism without including half the world’s population”, he spelled out.

Seize the moment

In an effort to “reignite” the Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and chart a path to more equal, just, inclusive, sustainable societies and economies, the Secretary-General advocated for five “transformative actions” to build women’s representation, participation and leadership.

Specifically, he called for repealing discriminatory laws, taking concrete steps to ensure women’s equal representation; advancing economic inclusion with equal pay; addressing violence against women through increased funding, more effective policies and political will; and support for young women leaders.

‘Signs of hope’

Crediting vaccines that “have been developed in record time”, Mr. Guterres said, “there are now signs of hope”.

But rather than going back to the previous “normal”, often discriminatory, unjust and unsustainable, he underscored the importance of moving towards a “safer, fairer, more inclusive and equal world”.

Women’s insights needed

Hosting the event, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka echoed the UN chief in saying that COVID-19 “cannot be solved by men alone without the insights of women” and called for an “agreed conclusion that highlight the agency of engaging and involving women.”

She introduced Tumie Komanyane of Frontline AIDS, who zeroed-in on the issue of justice, which for many women living in sub-Saharan Africa, “remains a far-fetched reality”.

Ms. Komanyane asserted that reparations for violence against women and girls be a “key part of the COVID-19 response”.

“Although many of the countries have progressive legislation, implementation remains fraught with challenges, including poor resource allocation to response”, she said.

Nandini Tanya Lallmon, a social activist leader from Mauritius who spoke on behalf Women’s Rights and the LGBTI Caucus, detailed that “the near absence of lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex and gender non-conforming, women, girls and people from local councils, political parties, trade unions…have resulted in them facing barriers to access and exercise their rights”.

Ms. Lallmon underscored that “full and inclusive participation in public life” is a prerequisite for ensuring that the interests of every group are adequately represented.

Click here to watch the Townhall in its entirety.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: 37 Member Nations Appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann As Next Secretary General

Today, the Council of the OECD composed of Ambassadors representing the 37 Member Countries, took the formal decision to appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann of Australia to become the sixth Secretary-General of the Organisation, for a 5 year-term beginning on 1 June 2021... More>>


Vaccine: WHO Backs AstraZeneca Amid Clotting Concerns; Green Lights Johnson & Johnson Shots

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


Myanmar: UN Agency Raises Alarm Over ‘Targeted’ Violence Against Women

The United Nations entity dedicated to protection of women’s rights has voiced deep concerns over “targeted and disproportionate” violence against women being recorded during the crackdown against peaceful protesters in Myanmar.... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 