World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Agilex Biolabs Showcases Advanced Immunoassay And Immunobiology Services At Bio-Europe Spring 2021

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 7:35 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

ADELAIDE, AU, Mar 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Agilex Biolabs, Australia's largest and most technologically advanced specialist bioanalytical laboratory for clinical trials, today announced it will showcase its world-class immunoassay and immunobiology services for regulated bioanalysis at Bio-Europe 2021.

Dr Kurt J. Sales Agilex Biolabs' Director Immunoassay said:

"Our experienced team can develop or transfer a method for any biologic to support pre-clinical GLP or clinical studies. Our world-class laboratories feature state-of-the-art equipment including Gyrolab Xplore, MSD Quickplex 120, Luminex Magpix, BD FACSymphony A3 flow cytometer and soon to be released, digital droplet quantitative real-time RT-PCR. Our scientists have expertise and experience to solve the most complex immunogenicity and drug tolerance issues, often encountered in immuno-oncology studies in both an early phase and later phase setting."

Agilex Biolabs also features a rebate of up to 43.5% on clinical trial bioanalytical services spend as part of the Australian Government clinical trial attraction program.

Learn more: Take a briefing with our Scientists at Bio-Europe via PartneringOne. Login Here https://informaconnect.com/bio-europe-virtual/

Or Book a Briefing with us before you start your next clinical trial. https://calendly.com/agilexbiolabs/15min

Agilex Biolabs also has the leading certifications including OECD GLP Recognition with NATA (Australian Government OECD GLP Compliance monitoring authority) and ISO 17025 Accreditation for global recognition.

Australian clinical trials have remained open for business and Agilex Biolabs is a designated essential service so clients can be assured of study continuity.

Australia has led the world in keeping COVID-19 numbers down to almost zero across the country by acting swiftly to minor outbreaks.

The company has recently expanded its labs by more than 30% to accommodate biotech demand from APAC, EU and the USA. Watch the New Labs Walkthrough Video Here https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/new-labs-video

Agilex Biolabs has more than 100 staff which includes 75 dedicated laboratory staff.

About Agilex Biolabs https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/

Agilex Biolabs, Australia's leading bioanalytical laboratory, has more than 24 years' experience in performing regulated bioanalysis, including quality method development, method validation and sample analysis services. We have successfully supported hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials around the world where customers choose Australia for the streamlined regulatory process and access to the world's most attractive R&D rebate of more than 40% on clinical trial work conducted in Australia.

We offer services for both small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity (PD) and biomarker bioanalysis utilising the two platforms of LC-MS/MS and Immunoassay.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: 37 Member Nations Appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann As Next Secretary General

Today, the Council of the OECD composed of Ambassadors representing the 37 Member Countries, took the formal decision to appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann of Australia to become the sixth Secretary-General of the Organisation, for a 5 year-term beginning on 1 June 2021... More>>


Vaccine: WHO Backs AstraZeneca Amid Clotting Concerns; Green Lights Johnson & Johnson Shots

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


Myanmar: UN Agency Raises Alarm Over ‘Targeted’ Violence Against Women

The United Nations entity dedicated to protection of women’s rights has voiced deep concerns over “targeted and disproportionate” violence against women being recorded during the crackdown against peaceful protesters in Myanmar.... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 