World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Trintech Continues To Innovate Its Leading Financial Solutions To Meet The Needs Of Large Enterprises Across The Globe

Friday, 19 March 2021, 6:12 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Gain Additional Efficiencies and Reduce Risk in Your Financial Close with Trintech's Latest Cadency Enhancements

Dallas, TX, Mar 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced several key product enhancements to help large enterprises reduce the time spent on tasks and drive greater efficiencies in their month-end workflows.

"As our customers continue to focus on agility and sustainability during this time, the enhancements we have made in our solutions deliver greater control, enhanced visibility, increased efficiencies and certainty of accurate financial reporting that our large enterprise customers demand," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Trintech.

With the latest release of Trintech's Cadency Platform, finance and accounting professionals can elevate their financial automation with highly configurable and transparent workflows, integrated connector enhancements, and extended scalability and automation with new Smart Bots and ERP Bot enhancements. Leading Enterprises will benefit from the following:

- Greater efficiencies gained in the reconciliation process

- Additional automation capabilities to reduce the time to close

- Enhanced integration between Record to Report (R2R) processes to improve the overall experience

- Enhanced Bot functionality that drives deep automation and reduces administration burdens to refocus time and effort on higher value-added activities

In addition, the Cadency user experience provides intuitive, easy-to-use, standardized functionality that drives greater efficiencies throughout the finance and accounting team's daily workflow.

Managing and performing transaction matching and account reconciliations are a cornerstone of the month-end close, and when done inefficiently, can be a very time-consuming and risk prone process. To help finance & accounting teams further reduce the time and risk in this process, Trintech has extended the automation capabilities between Cadency Match and Reconciliation Certify by leveraging leading technologies, such as Risk Intelligent RPA(TM) to reduce the number of accounts needing manual reconciliation, reduce the workload for end users and administrators and allow for a faster and more efficient month-end close.

In addition, Trintech has introduced Cadency Smart Bots so finance & accounting teams can benefit from purpose-built Bot capabilities that allow not only automation of repetitive manual tasks but also complete Record to Report (R2R) activities including the ability to:

- Prepare account reconciliations using files or data from external data repositories or email inboxes and attaching any supporting documents leveraging Cadency Reconciliation Certify

- Post Journals using data or files from external data repositories or email inboxes, along with any necessary back-up documentation leveraging Cadency Journal Entry

- Close tasks corresponding to Journal Entry postings, Account Reconciliations, etc. directly in Cadency Close.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: 37 Member Nations Appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann As Next Secretary General

Today, the Council of the OECD composed of Ambassadors representing the 37 Member Countries, took the formal decision to appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann of Australia to become the sixth Secretary-General of the Organisation, for a 5 year-term beginning on 1 June 2021... More>>


Vaccine: WHO Backs AstraZeneca Amid Clotting Concerns; Green Lights Johnson & Johnson Shots

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


Myanmar: UN Agency Raises Alarm Over ‘Targeted’ Violence Against Women

The United Nations entity dedicated to protection of women’s rights has voiced deep concerns over “targeted and disproportionate” violence against women being recorded during the crackdown against peaceful protesters in Myanmar.... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 