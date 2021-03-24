Lori Launches A Music Video Inspired By Closer Movie

Italian-Brazilian singer Lori anticipates the mood of her debut album and releases the single and video “Choro na Cama”. One of the highlights of the new Brazilian indie pop, the song follows the natural sensuality of its previous releases, the single “Introestelar” and the EP “Vênus em Virgem”. The song is a pop ballad, full of groove, brilliance and R&B references, in which the artist expresses her vulnerability while learning from love. The single is already available on the main streaming platforms.

With strong cinematographic inspirations, the clip features among the references the film “Closer” (2004). The images evoke the contrast between the sensual, mysterious persona, who refuses to allow the other to enter his world; and true surrender to someone, stripped of masks, open to intimacy.

“Choro na Cama is something very new for me, with another maturity, but I also feel that I am rescuing an essence that I have already pointed out since my first song. You know, I never wrote about love before, not in that melted and real way, which carries its own difficulties. And the funniest thing is that it comes from this place of crying, of vulnerability, of trying to open up, of how I felt trying to create intimacy and true connection with someone else”, explains Lori.

The single is a new point in the artist's trajectory, which unites more dense landscapes - as in the single “Introestelar” - and moves towards illumination, in “Choro na Cama”. The song brings strong influences from R&B, and from singers like Eliza, Chloe x Halle and Tinashe.

“On any given day while I was lying down, the chorus came to me in an instant of inspiration, that's when I thought 'THERE IT IS!' (laughs). Then, to continue composing the music and building the identity that it has, I immediately felt that it was of a romantic and dramatic energy, with a Latin touch (hello Kali Uchis!) And full of mystery”, reveals the singer and lyricist.

The song “Choro na Cama” shows Lori's evolution throughout her career, in which the artist participates more and more in the production. The lyrics of the song reaffirm this exposure and expansion, with the phrases: "The tears that fall are just to heal, and eventually they will stop / Forgive me for crying in bed, I know that my drama keeps me away from us".

“We are learning and learning again how to make music, and I am doing my best to offer what is necessary. I am very proud of that. The symbol of the heart planet that I adopted as the center of this universe is more and more alive and pulsating, has taken on a new form in Choro na Cama, and will continue to be reworked with each single and next step.”, Says Lori.

The track Choro na Cama brings musical production by Gabriel Nascimento, also responsible for the bass. Lucas Carrasco contributes to the guitar line. The clip features directing, filming and editing by Jack Bones, with direction and filming assistance by Rony Hernandes. Editing and editing are carried out by Matheus Amoreira, while the styling is by Evyn Azevedo and Mellina Morais (Liame Ateliê). The cover of the single features photography by Inácio Marçal, and art by Rafael Souza.

Watch “Choro na Cama”: https://youtu.be/zoVVCSKHudA

Listen to “Choro na Cama” in the streamings: https://ps.onerpm.com/choronacama

