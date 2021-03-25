World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Committee Issues Recommendations To Protect Children’s Rights In Digital Environment

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 5:53 pm
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

The Child Rights Committee today published its legal guidance note on how States should protect children’s rights with regard to the digital environment.

The guidance note, also known as general comment, is the result of a two-year consultation with States parties, inter-governmental organizations, civil society, national human rights institutions and children. Over 700 children and young people, aged between nine and 22 years old in 27 countries, were asked how digital technology impacts their rights, and what actions they want to see taken to protect them.

“We would like the government, technology companies and teachers to help us [to] manage untrustworthy information online,” said a group of children from Ghana. “I would like to obtain clarity about what really happens with my data,” a 16-year-old girl from Germany added.

In its general comment, the Committee emphasizes that the rights of every child must be respected, protected and fulfilled in the digital environment. Children should have access to age-appropriate and empowering digital content and information from a wide diversity of trusted sources.

“Meaningful access to digital technologies can empower children and support them to realize the full range of their civil, political, cultural, economic and social rights. If such technologies are available only for some children and not others, it will lead to greater inequalities and affect their opportunities for the future,” said Luis Pedernera, Chair of the Committee.

The Committee, made up of 18 individual experts, recommends that States take robust legislative and administrative measures to protect children from harmful and misleading content. Children should also be protected from all forms of violence that happens in the digital environment, including child trafficking, gender-based violence, cyber-aggression, cyber-attacks and information warfare.

The Committee also emphasized the importance of protecting children’s privacy at all times. Children and their parents should be able to easily access and delete data stored by public authorities or private companies. “Any digital surveillance of children should respect their right to privacy and should never be conducted without their knowledge and informed consent,” Pedernera added.

States should also ensure that businesses respect children’s rights and prevent and remedy abuse of their rights in relation to the digital environment. “Businesses should not profile or target children for commercial purposes on the basis of the children’s digital records,” Pedernera said, “nor should they use immersive advertising and advertising in virtual environments to promote products and services to children.”

The general comment on children’s rights in relation to the digital environment is now available online.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Myanmar: Scores Of Schools ‘Reportedly Occupied’ By Security Forces

Security forces in Myanmar have reportedly occupied more than 60 schools and university campuses across the country, marking a further escalation of the crisis, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday... More>>

Sara Mohammadi: Chile Becomes One Of The Top COVID-19 Vaccination Leaders

After being one of the world’s most hard-hit nations with COVID-19, Chile has now managed to become one of the top countries in the vaccination of its population. According to government officials and health experts... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



SDG: Global Festival Of Action, 25 & 26 March

On 25 and 26 March, the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action, powered by the UN SDG Action Campaign, will convene over 300 speakers from 80+ countries on six different stages... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 