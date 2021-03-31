World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ZC Rubber Focuses On Innovation And Growth At Global Online Dealer Conference

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 6:49 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

HANGZHOU, CHINA, Mar 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - ZC Rubber hosted its first Global Online Dealer Conference on March 19, 2021, with the theme "Innovate Into The Great Future".

The conference offered a series of presentations outlining the company's strategic vision and plans for continued growth in 2021 and introduced its latest products, technologies and services to provide distributors and customers with resourceful information for better collaboration in the future.

Mr. Shen Jinrong, the Chairman of ZC Rubber Group, said the company would continue to strengthen its position through further global expansion and technological innovation after achieving a historic performance in 2020 as its sales revenue reached RMB 28.22 billion, increased by 2.25%.

"We have been pursuing a strategy of Technological Innovation and have realized the overall improvement in product quality, production efficiency, and quality control since last year," Mr. Shen said. In 2020, ZC Rubber brought forward a new generation truck and bus tire based on the latest PSCT design theory and the state-of-the-art Flagship Series passenger car tires.

He also shared the company's vision towards a full digitalization, focusing on smart manufacturing, Future Factory, and sustainable development. ZC Rubber's first Future Factory, equipped with top facilities and digital technologies, is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

Mr. Shen noted that the company is eyeing a new overseas plant in America, Europe, or the Middle East.

Mr. Ge Guorong, Vice President of ZC Rubber Group, expressed his willingness to spread the Chinese market's success to the world. He mentioned that the company has benefited from digital marketing and sales in recent years through online-to-offline (O2O) services network expansion and the smart S2B2b platform connecting suppliers, distributors, retailers, and end-users in China.

"ZC Rubber's successful experience in the Chinese market is not only to be enjoyed in China but also shared globally," he added. "Our digital development will empower global distributors and retailers in coming years."

Regarding its growth plan in international markets, Mr. Ge pointed out that "demand in several segments is pretty strong," targeting a 15% export growth this year. He emphasized ZC Rubber's focus on brand marketing in 2021 to provide vital support to its distributors and retailers worldwide. He said the company would invest more in advertising and dealer events in various formats.

ZC Rubber also presented its global product lines and its latest leading technologies for both consumer and commercial segments.

As the new top-tier passenger car tire line, the Flagship Series of Westlake, Goodride, Trazano and Chaoyang was officially launched globally. This series made its debut in China last year. With core technologies, the four flagship products aim to strike a perfect balance of quietness, grip, and fuel efficiency. The series will "enrich the high-end product matrix of ZC Rubber's passenger car tire lineup" and is positioned as "premium tires with leading design, performance and satisfaction" the company stated.

Looking ahead, ZC Rubber is excited to continue its strong commitment to working closely with all distributors and partners. "We expect to thrive with our distributors and partners, to strengthen the channels, retail stores, products and expand market share further. We will move towards a leading global tire company" said Mr. Ge Guorong.

