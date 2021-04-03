World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Relaunch Of JBL In Malaysia Takes Living To The Next Level With Immersive Audio Experience

Saturday, 3 April 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

JBL's first-ever Virtual Event in Malaysia unveils 30 new lifestyle audio products from headphones, true wireless earphones, smart speakers, and home audio categories.

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - For over 70 years, leading audio brand JBL(R) has consistently contributed to the evolution of audio reproduction in professional, home, automotive, multimedia applications, and connected technologies. On Wednesday (March 31), JBL reintroduced a full range of lifestyle audio products through its first-ever media and partners' virtual event in Malaysia.


JBL, a lifestyle audio brand of Harman International (Harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, is known for producing audio equipment with superior sound and an immersive audio experience for consumers and professional markets. Today, JBL loudspeakers are used in more than half of the world's movie theatres, sports stadiums, and music venues, and with well over 100 million portable speakers sold globally, JBL is the portable audio leader as well as the fastest-growing headphone brand on the planet.

Wednesday's virtual event was attended by esteemed local media friends, local partners and VIPs such as Ms Grace Koh, Vice President & General Manager, Lifestyle Audio Division of Asia Pacific at Harman International; Mr Henry Yap, Managing Director of Global Best United (M) Sdn Bhd, the official brand distributor of JBL in Malaysia; and Mr Mitchell Wong, Business Development Manager for Malaysia Market, Lifestyle Audio Division of Asia Pacific at Harman International.

"We are beyond excited for the opportunity to work with JBL and bring award-winning audio to all Malaysians. In a myriad of ways, the wide variety of JBL products will elevate consumers' experience in music listening, movie watching, gaming and gatherings with their loved ones," said Mr Henry Yap, Managing Director of Global Best United (M) Sdn Bhd.

Over 30 new JBL lifestyle audio products from the headphones, Bluetooth speakers, Party Box series, JBL Quantum Gaming series, soundbars and true wireless earphones series were introduced in the virtual event to the excitement of consumers in Malaysia.

"JBL is all about pushing the boundaries for premium audio experience and products that address the needs of our customers. This is what we do best, amplifying music's ability to make people feel good, feel connected, and make life infinitely more entertaining. We have seen the emergence of discerning audiophiles and the growth of the online gaming market in Malaysia, therefore we are very confident that this relaunch is timely for us," added Mr Mitchell Wong, Business Development Manager for JBL Malaysia.

In addition to the product unveil, JBL Malaysia also announced new partnerships with local brands such as Tropicana Corporation Berhad and Babel, and artists such as Mustang Dance Academy under the new #JBLPeople campaign initiative, with the aim of building a JBL community in Malaysia and enabling a wider audience to have the opportunity to experience JBL products through various avenues.

JBL also announced a partnership with ESL for the ESL Mobile Open - League Of Legends: Wild Rift South East Asia ICON Series Malaysia Summer Season 2021. More information on this will be shared and updated on JBL Malaysia's social media platforms.

Availability
JBL products are available at Lazada, Shopee, and all leading retailers, including CG Computer, Machines, PC Image, Fotoflash, Vivid, Viewnet, ALL IT, AI Home, Access Mobile, AV World, Foto Shangri-La, I-Store, Jaben, IT One, Loop, Multics, Sprint Cass, Telstar, TMT, Worldpro, AI Sound, One Living, Seng Electric and Keck Seng.

About JBL
The JBL(R) name is synonymous with the precise, naturally articulated sound found in many of the world's most prestigious locations, including clubs, cinemas and recording studios, and live-music reinforcement in venues ranging from concert halls to outdoor stadiums. For more information, please visit https://www.jbl.com.my.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

UN: Global COVID-19 Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Week, Deaths Level Off

24 March 2021 COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday. The number of new deaths from the ... More>>


China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 