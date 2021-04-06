World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Nelson Panciatici In The GT World Challenge Europe With A Bentley CMR!

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: CMR

CMR will enter a car in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in 2021. Charly Bourachot’s team is aiming for the crown in the Pro-Am Cup.

Nelson Panciatici is the only crew pilot to know the Bentley Continental GT3. He will be joined by Stuart White, a South African driver who discovered the GT World Challenge Europe this year after a few F4 races. Gilles Vannelet completes the crew, with a great experience of the race.

Charly Bourachot is delighted with this commitment: “Nelson knows the car well after his season, this commitment will be perfectly beneficial for Gilles and Stuart. The first tests are conclusive, the performance is already present.”

Nelson Panciatici : “ Last year I had a lot of fun driving the Bentley and I also wanted to build on everything I had learned during the season. The feeling with Charly was good and it is quite natural that the agreement for this year has materialized!

The team worked a lot this winter and the first tests went well, everything is focused on the search for performance and I could see that we had progressed well. We have to keep pushing because the level of the championship is very high. Our goal remains the victory in Pro Am!

I am looking forward to the first race to see where we are going, but I am confident because I will be well supported with two fast teammates, young Stewart White and experienced Gilles Vannelet. The championship is long and you will have to take part in all the races if you want to win the championship!"

See you in Monza for the first GT event on 15 and 16 April!

WWW.Q8OILS.COM

WWW.PROLUBS.FR

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CMR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

UN: Global COVID-19 Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Week, Deaths Level Off

24 March 2021 COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday. The number of new deaths from the ... More>>


China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 