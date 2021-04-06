Nelson Panciatici In The GT World Challenge Europe With A Bentley CMR!

CMR will enter a car in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in 2021. Charly Bourachot’s team is aiming for the crown in the Pro-Am Cup.

Nelson Panciatici is the only crew pilot to know the Bentley Continental GT3. He will be joined by Stuart White, a South African driver who discovered the GT World Challenge Europe this year after a few F4 races. Gilles Vannelet completes the crew, with a great experience of the race.

Charly Bourachot is delighted with this commitment: “Nelson knows the car well after his season, this commitment will be perfectly beneficial for Gilles and Stuart. The first tests are conclusive, the performance is already present.”

Nelson Panciatici : “ Last year I had a lot of fun driving the Bentley and I also wanted to build on everything I had learned during the season. The feeling with Charly was good and it is quite natural that the agreement for this year has materialized!

The team worked a lot this winter and the first tests went well, everything is focused on the search for performance and I could see that we had progressed well. We have to keep pushing because the level of the championship is very high. Our goal remains the victory in Pro Am!

I am looking forward to the first race to see where we are going, but I am confident because I will be well supported with two fast teammates, young Stewart White and experienced Gilles Vannelet. The championship is long and you will have to take part in all the races if you want to win the championship!"

See you in Monza for the first GT event on 15 and 16 April!

