Join Asia's Top Cloud And Cybersecurity Experts As They Discuss Industry 4.0 Developments At Digital Week

Digital Week: Northeast Asia is bringing together 2,500+ Cloud and IT professionals and 50+ renowned international speakers for a three-day event covering the region's most exciting technological developments.

From 20-22 April 2021, you can join this virtual conference for live Q-and-A sessions, expert panel discussions, and live product demonstrations. Hear insights from regional tech giants including IBM, Rakuten, Cloud Security Alliance, Coupang, HSBC, AWS, Microsoft, and many more!

Each day will highlight a specific market: Korea, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, offering a chance for local players to share their experiences and predictions for the future of their industries.

Whether you're interested in cloud security or the rise of digital banking, Digital Week has something for everyone as we explore the Cloud & IT ecosystem of Northeast Asia.

Want to know more? Registration is now open and completely free, so sign up today to begin networking with industry peers, building your personalised conference agenda, and access exclusive pre-show content.

Full Agenda and Speaker Lineup here: https://w.media/digital-week/.

© Scoop Media

