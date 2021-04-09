FAO Partnership And Liaison Office In Republic Of Korea

08/04/2021, Seoul – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) today officially launched operations at its Partnership and Liaison Office in the Republic of Korea in a move that will accelerate knowledge sharing, innovation and agricultural transformation to improve diets and livelihoods across Asia and the world.

FAO’s Partnership and Liaison Office, located in Seoul’s Jongro District, will act as an important platform, whereby professional staff of the Republic of Korea can connect with officials in developing countries in order to assist with the exchange of knowledge and expertise that will drive both the region and the world forward to meet improvements in livelihoods and nutritional impacts. This will help accelerate advancements in sustainable food and agriculture, forestry, fisheries and rural development in order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Today’s launching event, hosted by Shengyao Tang, FAO Representative and Head of the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office, was initiated with congratulatory remarks by FAO Deputy Director-General, Laurent Thomas, who shared the history of close cooperation between the Republic of Korea and FAO and emphasized the expected role of the Partnership and Liaison Office in enhancing mutual partnership and sharing the Republic of Korea’s experiences and best practices in agriculture, fisheries, forestry and rural development with financial, technical, human and information resources.

Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, Jong-Jin Kim, sent a congratulatory letter, noting the Republic of Korea’s unique experience of achieving rapid economic and social development, and the important function the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office can offer in bridging the Republic of Korea’s know-how with developing countries in the region, as well as its ability to mobilize resources from government agencies, civil society and the private sector, which would serve as an integral part of international endeavours to eradicate hunger and poverty in the world.

A strong and enduring partnership

“I look forward to sharing the Republic of Korea’s successful practices in agriculture and rural development with the international community through the Partnership and Liaison Office playing a key role in support and facilitation. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) of the Republic of Korea stands ready to cooperate with the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office for this year’s important events including the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit and UN Food System Summit” said Sang-man Lee, Director General of MAFRA.

More than 50 representatives and participants joined the event and discussed its potential cooperation areas with the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office, and discussed how the partnership with the Partnership and Liaison Office in the Republic of Korea could contribute to global food security, eradication of hunger, enhancement of agriculture productivity and improvement of quality of life in rural communities at national, regional and international levels. Directors-General from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Rural Development Administration, Korea Forest Service and the President of the Korea Maritime Institute, as well as ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations, also gave congratulatory remarks.

The Republic of Korea first joined FAO in 1949 as a recipient Member. Since then, the Republic of Korea and FAO have developed a long history of outstanding partnership and today, the Republic of Korea is a major G-20 economy and a dedicated FAO resource partner, supporting FAO’s role, mandate and strategic objectives.

http://www.fao.org/asiapacific/news/detail-events/en/c/1393261/

