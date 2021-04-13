World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Trade Unions Set Out Demands For UN Financing For Development Forum

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 6:07 am
Press Release: ITUC

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has published its demands for the 2021 United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Financing for Development (FfD) Forum to build recovery and resilience in the future economy.

The event brings together heads of state, ministers and high-level officials. It will consider solutions on financing the COVID-19 recovery and sustainable development on the path to 2030.

The ITUC demands in ‘Financing Recovery and Building the Economy of the Future’ that a New Social Contract and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are at the core of post-pandemic economic planning with:

  • investments in jobs creation;
  • climate-friendly jobs;
  • scaling up universal social protection;
  • and supporting the role of social partners in crafting sustainable measures for recovery and resilience.

Decent, climate-friendly jobs

Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: “Support for employment should continue to reverse the economic and social consequences of the crisis, until the pandemic is defeated.

“We need universal access to testing, treatment, and vaccines. We need strategies and public policies to ensure the creation of decent jobs and climate-friendly jobs, accompanied by Just Transition measures, to guarantee that no one is left behind in industrial transformation processes.”

Recovery and resilience measures should be funded by:

  • debt relief and increased public development assistance for developing countries, allowing them to manage crisis responses;
  • resource mobilisation efforts through progressive taxation at national level complemented by strengthening international cooperation in ending tax evasion and illicit financial flows, including a minimum tax floor for all corporations, a billionaires or wealth tax, and a financial transactions tax.

“The response to the crisis must be built on the engagement of social partners to rebuild trust in institutions and assist in crafting equitable policies. We need a new model of global governance to redress the current imbalance of power and uneven distribution of wealth at international level. A truly inclusive multilateral system where social partners are on board and have a say will make the difference and pave the way to global resilience,” added Sharan Burrow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Department Of Global Communications: UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Message For World Health Day 2021

5 APRIL 2021 As COVID-19 Reveals Immoral Inequities in Health System, Secretary-General Observance Message Calls for Applying Policies, Assigning Resources to Ensure Everyone Thrives Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World ... More>>


Global Development: Responding To COVID-19 Pandemic, Young People Advocate For Bold Solutions

From climate action to addressing inequalities and building peace, youth leaders scale up efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 7 to 8 April 2021 Follow on UN Web TV Youth leaders, activists and youth-led organizations around the world ... More>>

SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 