Overall Winners 2021 : Professional, Open, Student And Youth Winners Announced

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 5:17 pm
Press Release: Sony World Photography Awards

© Craig Easton

The World Photography Organisation is delighted to announce the overall winners in the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2021. The Photographer of the Year title and accompanying $25,000 (USD) cash prize and a range of Sony’s digital imaging kit is awarded to the esteemed documentarian Craig Easton (United Kingdom) for his series Bank Top. Also announced are the ten category winners alongside 2nd and 3rd place of the Professional competition as well as overall winners of the Open, Student and Youth competitions.

Bank Top is a result of the Blackburn Museum & Art Gallery initiative Kick Down the Barriers, a project instigated in response to media reports portraying the town as the ‘the most segregated in Britain’. Seeking to challenge this narrative, the museum invited artists and writers to collaborate with residents of various neighbourhoods and create a robust and authentic representation of their communities.

Over the course of a year Easton and Hafiz worked closely with local inhabitants to explore their stories and experiences through a series of black & white portraits and accompanying texts. These highlight issues around social deprivation, housing, unemployment, immigration and representation, as well as the impact of past and present foreign policy. Their work counters simplistic generalisations and aims to provide context as to how these communities came together and a better understanding of how they thrive together now.

Commenting on his win Easton says: “I am delighted to have this work recognised by the Sony World Photography Awards. I photograph to learn, to try to understand and to document and share stories. It is a privilege to be able to do so and to challenge perceptions and stereotypes – something that is especially important to me. To have these stories from underrepresented or misrepresented communities in northern England where I live recognised and shared worldwide is wonderful. Thank you.

PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY WINNERS 
 

ARCHITECTURE

WINNER: Tomas Vocelka (Czech Republic)
2nd place Frank Machalowski (Germany)
3rd place Gu Guanghui (China Mainland)

CREATIVE

WINNER: Mark Hamilton Gruchy (United Kingdom)
2nd place Luigi Bussolati (Italy)
3rd place Sasha Bauer (Russian Federation)

DOCUMENTARY PROJECTS
WINNER: Vito Fusco (Italy)
2nd place Craig Easton (United Kingdom)
3rd place Lorenzo Tugnoli (Italy)
ENVIRONMENT
WINNER: Simone Tramonte (Italy)
2nd place Mohammad Madadi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
3rd place Antonio Perez (Spain)

LANDSCAPE

WINNER: Majid Hojjati (Islamic Republic of Iran)
2nd place Andrea Ferro (Italy)
3rd place Fyodor Savintsev (Russian Federation)

PORTFOLIO
WINNER: Laura Pannack (United Kingdom)
2nd place Brais Lorenzo (Spain)
3rd place Loli Laboureau (Argentina)
PORTRAITURE
WINNER: Craig Easton (United Kingdom)
2nd place Julia Fullerton-Batten (United Kingdom)
3rd place Jane Hilton (United Kingdom)

SPORT

WINNER: Anas Alkharboutli (Syrian Arab Republic)
2nd place Patrick Meinhardt (Spain)
3rd place Farzam Saleh (Islamic Republic Of Iran)

STILL LIFE

WINNER: Peter Eleveld (Netherlands)
2nd place Alessandro Pollio (Italy)
3rd place Paloma Rincon (Spain)

WILDLIFE & NATURE
WINNER: Luis Tato (Spain)
2nd place Graeme Purdy (United Kingdom)
3rd place Angel Fitor (Spain)

To find out more about this year’s winning and finalist projects please visit: ONLINE WINNERS GALLERIES

