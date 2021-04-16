'The Crown' Surges In Audience Demand Following Prince Philip's Death (Parrot Analytics)

While debate rages about the accuracy of Prince Philip’s portrayal in Netflix’s smash hit The Crown, there is no doubt about how his recent death has impacted global audience demand for the series.

In the days immediately following Prince Philip’s death, The Crown saw double digit percentage increases in demand worldwide, and in the show’s two most popular markets - the UK and the US.

From April 8th (the day before Prince Philip’s death) to April 10th, Parrot Analytics tracked the following increases in audience demand for The Crown:

US demand increased by 47.1%, peaking at 28.1x more in-demand than the average series in the US on April 10th

UK demand increased by 28.8%, peaking at 30.4x more in-demand than the average series in the UK on April 10th

Worldwide demand increased by 30.1%, peaking at 51.4x more in-demand than the average series globally on April 10th

By April 10th, The Crown rose up the demand ranks, becoming:

The 30th most in-demand series in the US across all platforms, up from 96th most on April 8th

The 5th most in-demand series in the UK across all platforms, up from 12th most on April 8th

The 8th most in-demand series worldwide across all platforms, up from 25th most on April 8th

While the Prince Philip bump has been a boon for The Crown, but we have tracked even higher global and UK demand for the show following two other recent news events - the show’s multiple wins at The Golden Globes on February 28th, and increases following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7th.

Even though the Royal Family routinely distances itself from The Crown, real world events regarding the series’ subject matter are continuing to prop up audience interest for the show worldwide.

