Lesflicks Celebrates Lesbian Day Of Visibility With The Addition Of 5 Lesbian Feature Film Releases

Lesflicks Celebrates Lesbian Day of Visibility with the addition of 5 Lesbian Feature Film Releases to Boost WLW Representation on Screen and making Lesflicks VOD the largest dedicated collection of WLW series, features and shorts in the world!

Lesflicks is delighted to continue their platform growth with the release of 5 lesbian feature films to celebrate Lesbian Day of Visibility on Monday, April 26th. On a mission to boost lesbian films and representation in media, Lesflicks VOD releases films with lesbian main characters and story lines; JT LeRoy, Jenny’s Wedding, Lez Bomb, Masters of Love and My Days of Mercy; all available to rent.

Since the pandemic began LesflicksVOD has seen its content catalogue grow in one year from 8 features, 27 shorts and 2 web series to an amazing 34 features, 93 shorts and 11 web series; with new content added every week. Despite being the newest streaming platform focused on queer women’s content; LesflicksVOD now has almost twice as much content as TelloFilms which has been around since 2009 and significantly more wlw titles than the majority of LGBTQ+ streaming platforms – including significantly more than Netflix which still sits at around 10 external and 6 Netflix Original films! As a new start up in only its second year, having survived a quick pivot to focus on the platform at the start of the pandemic, this is a fantastic achievement. Subscribers to LesflicksVOD have grown by over 4,000% in the past year as queer women flock to find the content made for them with the stories they crave.

Lesflicks is a digital streaming platform, events business and website that exists to signal boost and amplify the expansive library of quality lesbian & bisexual films and series being made around the world. Lesflicks offers a video-on-demand (VOD) service showcasing and promoting an array of content created for lesbian, bisexual and queer (LBQ) women showing lesbian & bisexual stories and characters on screen and offering that all important positive representation that audiences are calling out for. Lesflicks continues its strong growth and further establishes itself as the go to streaming platform for lesbian and bisexual film across the world, aims to both celebrate Lesbian Day of Visibility and show support to all womxn in the community, Lesflicks releases 5 films with lesbian portrayal to make sure these stories are seen.

CEO & Founder Naomi Bennett said: “I really wanted to make a statement on what is the biggest day of the year for lesbian women; this is the one day of the year we trend globally on Twitter! But to trend for one day isn’t really enough. We will be celebrating and showcasing all of the films we have on our platform with lesbian representation alongside the 5 feature film releases. These releases take our platform up to 142 titles, which is an impressive number when we’ve only been pushing the platform for 12 months. Recently we’ve been able to secure some newer titles including Rain Beau’s End, AESOP and Forever Not Maybe; and also, some older bigger titles such as those being released on Lesbian Day of Visibility. The only frustration I have is that the internet is global but film distribution is not. We’re working hard to bring titles to women all around the world but obtaining rights is a country-by-country challenge – however the more women join us, the more we can bring in; this is real community collaboration and support in action! I’ve been overwhelmed by the positive feedback and I’m lucky to be supported by an amazing team of queer womxn behind the scenes. I can’t wait to bring even more quality titles new and old as the year continues!”

NOW, ONTO THE LIST!

First on the list is JT LEROY, we bring you Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern in a retelling story of one of the literary world's most infamous hoaxes. Laura Albert (Laura Dern: Big Little Lies) writes as her "avatar," a disenfranchised young queer man named JT LeRoy. When her debut novel becomes a best-seller and JT becomes the darling of the literary world, she comes up with a unique solution to preserve her anonymity but give life to her nom-de-plume. Enter her boyfriend's androgynous sister Savannah Knoop (Kristen Stewart: The Twilight Saga, Charlie's Angels), who connects with Laura's punk, feminist, outsider universe and agrees to be JT in the public eye. Together, they embark on a wild ride of double lives, infiltrating the Hollywood and literary elite, and discovering who they are while pretending to be someone else. Hilarious and tragic in equal measures, 'JT LeRoy' tells the story of the incredible 'true lie' that shook pop culture. The release is available to rent in the UK and Ireland only.

Coming next is LEZ BOMB, from Bobby Farrelly, the producer of There's Something about Mary; is written, directed and starring the talented Jenna Laurenzo (Girl Night Stand). LEZ BOMB is a hilarious and sweet coming out movie, telling the story of Lauren, (Jenna Laurenzo) who comes home with life changing news. LEZ BOMB is a typical holiday film everyone does not want to miss out on! The release is available to rent in the UK and Ireland only.

Next is JENNY’S WEDDING, Katherine Heigl (27 Dresses, Grey’s Anatomy) and Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) shine in this touching tale of overcoming obstacles in the face of true love! When Jenny decides to marry the love of her life, the safe world her family has always inhabited changes completely and they are left with a simple but difficult choice. A heart-warming romantic drama co-starring Tom Wilkinson (Valkyrie) is a must-watch on Lesbian Day of Visibility! The release is available to rent in the UK and Ireland only.

MASTERS OF LOVE is a funny and moving look at the complications of modern love, friendship and dating, starring Edinburgh Festival Best Newcomer, Ciarán Dowd (Drunk History). A group of friends are at different stages in their relationships and none of them are convinced about what they're doing: Emmy and Samantha are due to get married, Josh and Jenifer are breaking up and Niall is sleeping around; but can any of them hold down a relationship? The release is available to rent in the UK, Ireland, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Lastly, we have MY DAYS OF MERCY. Starring Academy Award nominee Elliot Page (Inception, The Umbrella Academy) and Kate Mara (House of Cards), MY DAYS OF MERCY tells a story about two young women from opposite sides of fierce protests over the death penalty who meet on the picket lines and form an unlikely friendship. While both deal with their respective personal issues they grow ever closer, leading to dramatic personal revelations, passion and life changing romance. The release is available to rent in the UK and Ireland only.

Lesflicks is aware that Lesbian Day of Visibility is an important opportunity to celebrate the diversity in the community; and so is celebrating this by hosting a-week of virtual events starting on Lesbian Day of Visibility and continuing throughout Lesbian Visibility Week. More details will be announced shortly, but in the meantime for details of the various activities including the 24-hours extravaganza (yes, we’ve outdone ourselves!), check out the Lesflicks events calendar: https://www.lesflicks.com/events-calendar/

