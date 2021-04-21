World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Committee On Migrant Workers Issues Findings On Chile

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 6:02 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (20 April 2021) — The Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families (CMW) has issued its findings on Chile, which it examined during its latest session.

CMW welcomed the approval of the Law on Migration and Foreigners, which, after eight years of discussion, brings positive changes in line with the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

The Committee, however, was particularly concerned that hundreds of people, including Venezuelan nationals, had been expelled, with two recent expulsions having taken place in February. It stressed that the Convention forbade collective expulsions, and that each case of expulsion must be examined and decided on an individual basis.

The Committee made the following key recommendations to the Government of Chile:

- Protect the rights of migrant workers and members of their families, in particular the right to health, and mitigate the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic;

- Develop measures to eliminate xenophobia and discriminatory stereotypes about migrant workers and their families, including through campaigns with measures targeting both public servants and the general public;

- Ensure legal and effective protection for migrant workers and their families who report abuse and mistreatment or discrimination, regardless of their migration status and the work they do;

- Protect the rights of migrants and asylum-seekers with border management measures that are in line with the principle of non-refoulement, the prohibition of arbitrary as well as collective expulsions; and restrict the use of armed forces at the borders;

- Design and implement a comprehensive policy to ensure accessible and affordable regularisation for migrant workers and their families who are in an irregular situation.

The Committee on the Rights of Migrant Workers’ findings on Chile, officially known as Concluding Observations, are now available at the session website of the Committee.

The Committee will resume its current session on 29 and 30 April 2021 to further review, with its eventual adoption, a general comment on migrants’ rights to liberty, freedom from arbitrary detention and its connection with other human rights. It is due to hold its next session from 27 September to 8 October 2021.

Background 
The Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families monitors States parties’ adherence to the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, which to dates has 56 States parties. The Committee is made up of 14 members who are independent human rights experts drawn from around the world, who serve in their personal capacity and not as representatives of States parties. The Committee’s concluding observations are an independent assessment of States’ compliance with their human rights obligations under the treaty.

Learn more with our animations on the Treaty Body system and on
the Committee on Migrant Workers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid: 250 Groups Urge WTO Chief To Ditch Pharma-Friendly Approach And Embrace Vaccine Patent Waiver

by Jake Johnson, staff writer An international coalition of 250 civil society groups on Tuesday urged the head of the World Trade Organization to embrace a temporary suspension of coronavirus vaccine-related patents, warning against pursuit of a voluntary ... More>>

Samoa’s Stunning Election Result: On The Verge Of A New Ruling Party For The First Time In 40 Years

Tamasailau Suaalii Sauni , University of Auckland and Patricia A. O'Brien , Georgetown University Samoan politics is on a knife edge. After the country voted in general elections on April 9, counting so far has resulted in a dead heat between the two ... More>>

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

C40: UN Secretary-General's Remarks To Meeting With Leading Mayors Supported By Cities

UN Secretary-General's remarks to Meeting with Leading Mayors Supported by C40 Cities: “Advancing a Carbon-Neutral, Resilient Recovery for Cities and Nations” 16 April 2021 Thank you for joining me today, and for your commitment and leadership. Cities ... More>>

Awake At Night: S3-Episode 21: There Is Hope

Brazzaville visit to CSI Pilote du Diabete with Health workers at a local government clinic. 2018 - Photo: ©CSI/Dr. Soumya Swaminathan 'When it comes to a pandemic, it really needs global collaboration and solidarity because the pathogens and viruses More>>

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 