Decade Of Change 2020 Winners Have Been Announced!

1854 & British Journal of Photography announce the winners of the inaugural Decade of Change award

From the creators of Portrait of Humanity and Portrait of Britain, two of the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history, Decade of Change is a new environmental photography award conceived to harness the universal power of art and imagery to galvanise climate action.

Two series, 40 single images and one moving image – which together span stories across the globe – have been named this year’s winners by a jury of leading figures in politics, activism, science and the arts. From farmer suicide in India to indigenous conceptions of nature in Ecuador, wildfires in the American West to water stress in South Africa, the rich and urgent curation of work constitutes a masterful exploration of the climate crisis in all its many facets.

Decade of Change is set to culminate in a major international photography exhibition touring to Jockey Club Museum of Climate Change from 27 May for 3 months and to New York later this year.

The inaugural Decade of Change jury made up one of 1854’s most prominent panels to date, including Terry Tamminen, former CEO of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation; Paul Dickinson, Founder and Executive Chairman of CDP; Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) and other major voices in climate discourse and activism.

View the full list of winners

