HKTDC's Debut Lifestyle ShoppingFest Opens Today

Boosting local spending, helping SMEs explore retail opportunities

HONG KONG, Apr 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is launching a brand-new public fair, the Lifestyle ShoppingFest, which opens today (28 April) and runs for five days until 2 May at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The fair features 430 exhibitors presenting a broad selection of premium products and good deals, providing local citizens with a unique one-stop shopping experience. The event will also help local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tap into the retail market and capture new business opportunities during the pandemic.

The Lifestyle ShoppingFest opens today featuring 430 exhibitors, giving local people the chance to buy a wide range of products.

Numerous discounts are offered at the fair with many selected products on sale at low prices.

Master Chief Yvonne demonstrated some easy-to-cook dishes in the "Gourmet at Home by Y's Kitchen" programme and shared some cooking tips. Pictured on the left is Harry Yip, Chairman of the Hong Kong & Kowloon Provisions and Wine & Spirit Dealers' Association Limited.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau introduced the fair, which features eight themed zones: Glamour & Style, Tasting Journey, Healthy Living, Home Inspiration, Play & Learn, Digital Life, Baby Essentials and Pet Care. "With COVID-19 having brought significant changes to people's daily lives, local companies have the opportunity to adapt to changing market trends by introducing new and innovative products at the fair. The event will help companies tap into the local retail market and win new business opportunities, while the public is provided with an enjoyable shopping experience."

Surprise offerings, discounted products available at "flash sales"

To help encourage people to spend, a range of discounts and promotions are available at the fair. Various new products are sold at special prices throughout the event, including the KORE wobble chair with a discount of 70%, the Rollink foldable suitcase at 45% off, half price watches and more. The Hong Kong and Kowloon Provisions, Wine & Spirits Dealers' Association Limited and Nam Pak Hong Association present 46 food exhibitors, such as Hai Sang Hong, Hiang Kie Coffee, Hong Kong Top Kitchen, Sun Wah Wine & Spirit, Trillion Food, Tung Tai Hong, Yuen Tai and many others. Numerous exhibitors have offers ranging from HK$1 promotions to buy-one-get-one-free flash sales. Visitors can also join smart bidding auctions for popular items such as the GIA pink diamond ring, Cognac, OBAKU premium watch, STICKU smart cane, Primada low sugar rice cooker, and the O2U air station - all at very low prices.

Lucky draws will be held every day during the fair. Customers can redeem one lucky draw coupon for every HK$200 spent on the same day. Prizes on offer include staycation packages from Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, and F&B coupons from Hotel Alexandra, Novotel Hong Kong Century, Outback Steakhouse, SOHO East and The St. Regis Hong Kong. Other prizes include a Fouette x Le Petit Prince necklace, a gourmet gift set from Cheung Ying Hong, Italian Independent eyewear and more. The public can also download e-coupons, including discounts up to HK$2,000.

40+ fascinating activities include demonstrations from star chefs

A series of interesting activities at the fair include several cooking demonstrations by Chef Yvonne Chu, Chef Siu Sau-heung Kitty, Michelin-starred Chef Chan Kwok-keung, Chef Wong Man-chung from Full House Seafood Chinese Restaurant and Chocolate Tasting Expert Christy Chan, all of whom will share tips on how to be a better home cook. And Ivan Sean, Chairman of the Sake Industry Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Wine & Spirits, will share insights on how to select Japanese sake.

Other attractions include the "Fly High Hong Kong" Korean classical and K-Pop music performance by the Korean Chamber [GAON] Orchestra and tips from international online store BuyDong on how to develop a start-up business. Experts from different industries will offer insights into how to buy natural gems, the secrets of the salt lamp, redesigning T-shirts, enjoying a healthy diet, and more. Details of all the various activities are available at the fair website.

Mother's Day sales opportunities, spotlight on innovative health products

Mother's Day is just around the corner and there are a number of suitable gift choices on sale at the fair, including luxurious jade jewellery from "Jade Street", South Sea pearl jewellery and a range of diamond and gems. Korea's Haenam organic GABA rice, Japan TAMBA Black Soybean Tea, coconut, fish maw and chicken soup, Xen Xen durian juice from Thailand, and spring water sourced from Mt Fuji, to name just a few. The Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association gathers several children and baby products exhibitors at the Baby Essentials zone, offering a wide range of products including a baby playmat, folded storage box set, parent-kid backpacks and baby skincare products.

The pandemic has resulted in various lifestyle changes for people in Hong Kong. Wearing masks, increased household hygiene and hiking have all become part of the "new normal", creating a demand for related products. The fair features innovative items such as a portable oxygen generator from Japan, an ultra-small window-cleaning robot, a portable ionic air disinfector and the World Vision Window Mask. A wide range of household products will also be on sale at the fair, including the soil-free growing material Pafcal, the UpRight Seat, a USB rechargeable mini blender and much more.

The Hong Kong People and Brands Pavilion brings together 26 quality local brands, including Dynasty Food, specialising in "Made in Hong Kong" sauces, Wing Sang Tong herbal tea, BDH Rice Merchant and Abalone King. Nearly 20 Hong Kong fashion brands are participating in the fair including winning designers from various editions of the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC), such as Arto Wong, Charlotte Ng, Jason Lee and Wilson Choi. Selected brands are presenting their newly launched 2021 fall/winter collections for pre-order.

To help SMEs grasp new business opportunities, the fair has strengthened its online-to-offline promotions. The HKTDC is partnering with Bonjour Hong Kong to introduce a range of products. All the livestreaming shows will be broadcast on the Bonjour page and the HKTDC Exhibition Channel on Facebook. In addition, the HKTDC is collaborating with e-commerce platform Boutir to offer exhibitors the chance to open an online shop with a three-month free service to help them get established as an online retailer.

Ensuring your safety for an enjoyable visit

The HKTDC has always put the safety of exhibitors and public as a top priority. The HKTDC will be working closely with the HKCEC to implement a series of anti-pandemic measures to safeguard the health and safety of everyone joining the fair, including:

- Onsite staff and exhibitors are required to take the COVID-19 nucleic acid test and present the SMS notification containing a negative result in order to perform duties at the fair.

- All visitors are requested to scan the QR code via the "LeaveHomeSafe" Mobile App at the fair entrance or complete the registration form provided (guest's name, contact number, date and time of visit will be collected) which will be kept by the organiser for 31 days, to facilitate contact-tracing by the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) if necessary.

- There will be no paper tickets or ticketing offices at the fairground. Visitors can pay directly by Octopus card at major hall entrances to gain admission.

- Eating or drinking, including sample tasting, are not allowed at the fairground (including booth areas). Visitors cannot bring in and consume any food or drinks at the venue. Catering services will be provided at designated sites within the HKCEC.

To understand more about the hygiene measures and health tips being put in place for the fair, please visit:

https://isf.hktdc.com/healthmeasure/en

The Lifestyle ShoppingFest runs from 28 April to 2 May. Adult tickets are priced at HK$10 per person; child tickets are priced at HK$5 per person (for children under 1.22m tall or primary school students). Visitors aged three and under or 65 or over will be admitted free of charge.

Websites

- Lifestyle ShoppingFest:

https://lsf.hktdc.com/en

- Scan Me, JETSO D!:

https://ecoupon.hktdc.com/lsf/eng

- Highlighted products:

https://lsf.hktdc.com/pdf/2021/HighlightedProducts/Product_List.pdf

- HKTDC Media Room:

http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

