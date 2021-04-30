World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Finxflo Offers Its Customers More Options With Coinbase

Friday, 30 April 2021, 5:54 am
SINGAPORE, Apr 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - As the world's first hybrid liquidity aggregator, Finxflo aims to facilitate greater liquidity with leading exchanges and protocols to create a market environment more conducive to trading. Continuing their efforts to bring key players onto a common platform, Finxflo has added Coinbase Institutional to its roster of liquidity providers.

Coinbase is an online platform that allows merchants, consumers, and traders to conduct transactions with digital currency. It allows users to create their own cryptocurrency wallets, and start buying or selling cryptocurriencies by connecting with their bank accounts. Finxflo customers will be able to access Coinbase for their investments.

Coinbase also works at an institutional level, whereby it provides a series of merchant payment processing systems and tools that support many highly-trafficked websites on the internet.

Trading volumes greatly influence liquidity in the cryptocurrency market. Coinbase offers over 50 assets and over 150 trading pairs, with the most active one being BTC/USD. The platform was launched in 2012 with a mission to create an open financial system for the world.

With innovation at the core of its philosophy, Finxflo will change how the cryptocurrency market operates, offering a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors.

About Finxflo

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, Finxflo is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, Finxflo brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilise liquidity from 25+ various CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, Finxflo blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product. Visit www.finxflo.com.

About Coinbase

Founded in June of 2012, Coinbase offers a suite of products to consumers, professional traders and institutions that make trading, investing and transacting in cryptocurrencies easy and secure. Coinbase strives to be the most trusted brand in the space, and has built the world's leading platform for cryptocurrencies serving over 20 million customers. The company is based in San Francisco, California with offices in Chicago, New York and London. Visit www.coinbase.com.

