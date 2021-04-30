World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Agilex Biolabs Congratulates Bionomics Limited On BNC210 PK Results

Friday, 30 April 2021, 6:11 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

ADELAIDE, AUS, Apr 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Agilex Biolabs, Australia's largest and most technologically advanced specialist bioanalytical laboratory for clinical trials, today congratulated client Bionomics Limited (Bionomics) on its positive pharmacokinetic (PK) results from a 7-day dosing study in healthy volunteers using the newly developed solid dose oral tablet formulation of BNC210.

Liz Doolin, Bionomics' Vice President Clinical Development commented that "We greatly value our long-standing partnership with Agilex Biolabs who continue to be a partner of choice for Bionomics and have supported the development of BNC210 from the beginning. We look forward to continuing this partnership into the future."

Bionomics (ASX: BNO, OTCQB: BNOEF, Germany: AU000000BNO5), is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Bionomics said in their announcement:

"BNC210 is a novel, negative allosteric modulator of the alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor in development for the treatment of anxiety and stressor-related disorders, and in November 2019 was granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The 7-day dosing PK study in ten healthy volunteers (females and males) demonstrated that at a dose of 900 mg given twice daily, the tablet formulation of BNC210 had steady-state 12-hourly exposure levels ranging from 33-57 mg.h/L which exceed the 12-hourly blood exposure of ~25 mg.h/L predicted as necessary to meet the primary endpoints for effectiveness for treating PTSD patients in future clinical trials.

Dr. Errol De Souza, Executive Chairman of Bionomics said, "We are extremely pleased with the results of the 7-day PK study which demonstrate that we reach steady-state levels on the second day following the start of twice daily dosing and that we not only meet but exceed the blood exposure predicted from the pharmacometric analysis as necessary for future trials.

"With the dose now selected, we can initiate manufacturing of the tablets, clinical site selection and regulatory filings in preparation for a Phase 2b trial with BNC210 in PTSD patients projected for mid-2021."

Dr Kurt J. Sales Agilex Biolabs' Director Immunoassay said: "Anxiety and stress-related disorders have a major impact on the health and wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of Australians with more than 1 in 4 people reported to be impacted by these disorders. The effects of stress and anxiety not only impact a person's psychological well-being but also their physical well-being and productivity which in turn has a tremendous impact on the economy.

"Novel treatments such as BNC210 are essential weapons in the fight against anxiety and stress-related disorders. Agilex Biolabs has been working closely with Bionomics for several years, supporting the PK regulated Bioanalysis of BNC210 and is privileged to be a part of this potential new treatment for anxiety and stressor-related disorders."

Agilex Biolabs' world-class laboratories feature state-of-the-art equipment including Gyrolab Xplore, MSD Quickplex 120, Luminex Magpix, BD FACSymphony A3 flow cytometer and soon to be released, digital droplet quantitative real-time RT-PCR. The company offers services for both small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity (PD) and biomarker bioanalysis utilising the two platforms of LC-MS/MS and Immunoassay.

Clients can also access a rebate of up to 43.5% on clinical trial bioanalytical services spend as part of the Australian Government clinical trial attraction program. Australian clinical trials have remained open for business and Agilex Biolabs is a designated essential service so clients can be assured of study continuity. Agilex Biolabs has more than 100 staff which includes 75 dedicated laboratory staff, and supports client pharma and biotech companies from US, Europe and APAC.

Book a confidential briefing with our scientists before you start your next clinical trial: https://calendly.com/agilexbiolabs/15min

About Agilex Biolabs -- https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/

Agilex Biolabs, Australia's leading bioanalytical laboratory, has more than 24 years' experience in performing regulated bioanalysis, including quality method development, method validation and sample analysis services. We have successfully supported hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials around the world where customers choose Australia for the streamlined regulatory process and access to the world's most attractive R&D rebate of more than 40% on clinical trial work conducted in Australia.

Agilex Biolabs has the leading certifications including OECD GLP Recognition with NATA (Australian Government OECD GLP Compliance monitoring authority) and ISO 17025 Accreditation for global recognition. The company has recently expanded its labs by more than 30% to accommodate biotech demand from APAC and the USA. Watch the new lab video walkthrough here: https://youtu.be/WNdPGkdr9FA

Agilex Biolabs specialises in bioanalysis of small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers and immunological pharmacodynamics assessments utilising LC-MS/MS, immunoassay (Mesoscale, Gyrolab, Luminex) and flow cytometry (BD FACSymphony A3, 20 colour cell analyser).

Agilex offers pharmacodynamics services that include immunobiology services using the latest state-of-the-art technology to support immunology, cell biology and mode of action assays, including:
- Immunophenotyping
- Receptor occupancy
- Cytokine release assays (whole blood or PBMC stimulation assays) and cytokine/biomarker profiling
- PBMC assays and cellular mechanism of action assays (eg: ADCC)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

World Vision: India’s Second Wave Shows The Global Fight Against COVID-19 Is Far From Won

As India’s COVID-19 daily infection rates reach devastating levels, international aid agency World Vision has warned that the world is nowhere near defeating this virus and some nations are yet to face their worst days. Andrew Morley, World Vision ... More>>

ITUC: Military Spending Rises To US$2 Trillion As Urgent Needs Remain Unmet

New figures on military expenditure from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveal an increase in military spending of 2.6% worldwide last year, to a total of US$ 1,981 billion. Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: ... More>>

UN Agency: Thousands Flee Fresh Clashes In Central African Republic

Recent fighting between government forces and rebels in northern Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 2,000 refugees into neighboring Chad over the past week, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday. According to the agency, ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

What COVID-19 Has Taught Us: “Healthcare Can No Longer Exist Without Technology”

A grandmother in a village in the Gambia should have the same quality of life and access to healthcare they deserve as in New York or London. Photo: InnovaRx Global Health Start-up Works To Bridge Healthcare Gap In The Gambia By: Pavithra Rao As ... More>>

UN News: Motherhood On The Brink In Yemen

War, a humanitarian crisis, a looming famine, a health system close to collapse and the deepening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a “catastrophic situation” in which a woman dies in childbirth every two hours in Yemen, according to the UN ... More>>

Eswatini: Diabetes Fighter Pours All Her Efforts Into Beating COVID-19

Dumsile Mavuso, the founder and head of Eswatini’s first national association for people with diabetes, is now bringing her knowledge and experience to fight the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 