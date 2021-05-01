World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Focus On COVID-19 Infection And The Future Of Human Reproduction

Saturday, 1 May 2021, 5:57 pm
Press Release: PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A review of global research of the impact of COVID-19 on human fertility suggests males are more susceptible than females to reproductive tract infection from the virus.

A summary of international studies on the effect of COVID-19 on fertility was presented today at the 10th Congress of the Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE). The ASPIRE Congress, originally to be held in the Philippines, is being presented in virtual format – https://aspire2021.cme-congresses.com – to more than 100 countries because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19.

Associate Professor Virgilio Novero, a specialist in reproductive medicine at the University of the Philippines, Manila, presented an overview of latest research findings relating to COVID-19 patients and reproduction.

It is known that the protective effect of ACE2, an enzyme receptor on the surface of many cell types, is disrupted by the COVID-19 virus. The ACE2 receptor plays a protective role in the regulation of bodily functions including cardiovascular, renal, central nervous and reproductive systems.

Associate Professor Novero said while some studies among males infected with COVID-19 found no evidence of the virus in their testes or sperm in acute or recovery phases, another study involving 50 male patients showed 15 per cent tested positive for the virus in their semen.

"It has been concluded from preliminary studies that the testis may be a potential target for COVID-19 infection and that this may result in testicular damage and dysfunction causing a decline in fertility," Associate Professor Novero said.

"Three available studies on the presence of COVID-19 in vaginal fluid of women each returned negative results. The systemic effects of COVID-19 infection may be more detrimental factors to female fertility and pregnancy than direct infection of the reproductive tract."

International organisations including ASPIRE, the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the Australian and New Zealand Society of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility have each issued advice to patients regarding fertility treatment and COVID vaccines.

In the early stages of the pandemic it was recommended that new IVF treatment cycles be suspended to help arrest the potential spread of the virus.

However, studies have revealed that suspended treatment of women seeking assisted reproduction because of the pandemic had resulted in a significant negative impact on health and quality of life.

Associate Professor Novero said large international studies were required to better understand the full impact of COVID-19 on male and female reproductive systems.

He cautioned that there were still many unknowns including whether sexual transmission of COVID-19 is possible, emerging COVID-19 variants, the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and strategies to prevent viral transmission in IVF laboratories to safeguard against COVID-19 contamination of embryos.

"These issues may have a bearing on future human reproduction," Associate Professor Novero said.

Source : ASPIRE 2021 Virtual Congress

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PR Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

World Vision: India’s Second Wave Shows The Global Fight Against COVID-19 Is Far From Won

As India’s COVID-19 daily infection rates reach devastating levels, international aid agency World Vision has warned that the world is nowhere near defeating this virus and some nations are yet to face their worst days. Andrew Morley, World Vision ... More>>

ITUC: Military Spending Rises To US$2 Trillion As Urgent Needs Remain Unmet

New figures on military expenditure from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveal an increase in military spending of 2.6% worldwide last year, to a total of US$ 1,981 billion. Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: ... More>>

UN Agency: Thousands Flee Fresh Clashes In Central African Republic

Recent fighting between government forces and rebels in northern Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 2,000 refugees into neighboring Chad over the past week, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday. According to the agency, ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

What COVID-19 Has Taught Us: “Healthcare Can No Longer Exist Without Technology”

A grandmother in a village in the Gambia should have the same quality of life and access to healthcare they deserve as in New York or London. Photo: InnovaRx Global Health Start-up Works To Bridge Healthcare Gap In The Gambia By: Pavithra Rao As ... More>>

UN News: Motherhood On The Brink In Yemen

War, a humanitarian crisis, a looming famine, a health system close to collapse and the deepening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a “catastrophic situation” in which a woman dies in childbirth every two hours in Yemen, according to the UN ... More>>

Eswatini: Diabetes Fighter Pours All Her Efforts Into Beating COVID-19

Dumsile Mavuso, the founder and head of Eswatini’s first national association for people with diabetes, is now bringing her knowledge and experience to fight the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 