Lift Brands Announces New C-Suite To Lead Global Fitness Brands Under #OneTeam

Lift Brands, the parent brand to several global fitness brands worldwide including Snap Fitness®, YogaFit and Fitness On Demand™ and minority partner for 9Round, announces a refresh of its C-suite executives to lead under the company’s #OneTeam initiative. The new executives ladder up to Ty Menzies who was named global CEO last June.

“#OneTeam means that we support each other as a family of team members and franchisee owners. We elevated this by putting people in leadership positions that live our values,” said Menzies. “We are indeed #OneTeam as we look ahead with new leaders and a new vision for Lift Brands. There’s a lot of excitement around an invigorated direction for our company, and this fine group of leaders will no doubt be an integral part of our growth.”

In addition to chief legal officer duties, Alison McElroy was named president of international last August to lead executive teams globally. McElroy has been with the company since 2009, previously serving as chief global development officer and senior vice president of strategic relationships and general counsel.

Paul Early comes on board as Lift Brands’ Chief Financial Officer, most recently coming from Gold’s Gym as chief administration officer. He has also spent time at Bread Zeppelin Salads Elevated, TGI Friday’s and Carlson Companies.

Chief Marketing Officer Rose Minar joins Lift Brands following a successful career in hospitality, most recently with the Radisson Hotel Group and Carlson. At Lift Brands, Minar will lead strategic brand and marketing initiatives including a global Snap Fitness brand re-positioning.

Andy Peat, Chief Product Officer, has been with Lift Brands and Snap Fitness his entire career. He previously served as director of Snap Fitness clubs and Chief Executive Officer in Australia and New Zealand. In his new role, Peat oversees all member-facing products, partnerships and overall look and feel of clubs around the world.

Rounding out the executive team is Chief Technology Officer Rob Mendel, who has served in his role since 2018 and oversees all systems and IT operations. Vice President Uday Anumalachetty leads Fitness on Demand that promotes virtual fitness programs and offerings. With increased focus on international expansion, Chris Caldwell takes over as APAC CEO based in Brisbane, and Jon Cottam is named EMEA CEO out of London following the re-acquisition of its Snap Fitness UK and Ireland area developer. Both will oversee operations for Snap Fitness and 9Round in their regions.

Much of the company’s strategic plan for the next several years revolves around its commitment to infrastructure development, club growth and redesign, innovative product and technology offerings, and franchise support. As such, Lift Brands has created a team of 10 Snap Fitness Franchise Business Coaches (FBC) in the U.S. and Canada that oversee regions of club managers and franchisee owners. Coaches use their knowledge of fitness operations and staff resources to counsel and advise franchisee owners to improve their membership sales and grow their businesses. Internationally, there are 10 additional FBCs that already serve the EMEA and APAC regions.

“The FBC team is created out of a need to offer consistent, ongoing support to the people who make our business run – our franchise owners,” said Brian Tietz, vice president of brand support for Lift Brands. “Several coaches have owned or currently own clubs themselves and know what it takes to succeed. They’re up to speed on industry trends, have served in the industry for years, and act as tremendous mentors for owners who want to grow their business and retain their members. We’re excited to see this team do great things.”

***

About Snap Fitness

Snap Fitness helps people create positive lifestyle habits that make them feel fantastic. As a 24/7 fitness concept with over 1,000 clubs across the globe, Snap Fitness offers members the opportunity to see real results. We provide the latest in fitness technology, diverse workout options, personal training, and the most supportive fitness community around the globe. A major fitness brand since 2003, we continue to evolve sustainably along with key fitness trends to provide results for every body. Visit www.snapfitness.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Lift Brands

Lift Brands is a leading innovator in the fitness industry as the parent brand to several fitness franchises and fitness brands worldwide including Snap Fitness, YogaFit Studios Franchise, Fitness On Demand and is a minority partner in 9Round global franchise. Lift Brands delivers results through the most rewarding fitness experiences in the world and changes lives daily. For more information on Lift Brands, please visit www.liftbrands.com or LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

