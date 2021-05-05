World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Discord’s Revenue Increased By 189% YoY In 2020 To $130M; Partnership With Playstation Announced

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 6:06 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

Instant messaging app, Discord, had a strong 2020, resulting in the recent headline-grabbing news of an exciting partnership with Sony. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Discord recorded an estimated $130M in revenue for 2020 - a 189% YoY increase from 2019.

Discord Experienced A CAGR of 126% From 2016-2020; Valued at $7B

Discord was launched in 2015 and has grown tremendously since then despite entering a highly competitive and saturated industry. In 2020 it is estimated Discord’s revenue amounted to $130M, an 189% YoY increase from 2019’s revenue of $45M. This gives Discord a staggering Compound Annual Growth Rate of 125.81% from 2016-2020.

As of April 2021, Discord was ranked as the 22nd most valuable Unicorn company in the US after doubling its market value from 2020 to $7B in 2021. In 2021, Discord’s total funding is estimated to be at $480M - an increase of $100M from 2020.

Discord Records 140M MAUs in 2021

Discord is used in many industries and is particularly popular within the gaming sector. ITs user base has steadily increased in the last 5 years and in 2020 it nearly doubled its user base to reach 100M monthly active users (MAUs). In 2021, it is estimated that Discord has over 140M MAUs, a 40% YoY increase from 2019.

In 2020 the messaging app had 300M registered users compared to just 25M in 2016. Discord also registered a record 10.6M peak concurrent users in 2020. It is estimated that 850M messages are sent on the platform every day, amounting to about 25B messages a month.

In May 2021, Sony announced that Playstation is now partnering with Discord to integrate both platform’s services in news that sent shockwaves across the industry. Currently, Fortnite is the largest server on Discord with more than half a million members, a figure that is sure to grow with the capture of Playstation’s user base.

Rex Pascual, Esports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented;

“Discord’s recently-announced partnership with Playstation is further evidence of the messaging app’s recent success. Despite entering a market with names such as Whatsapp and Skype, among many others, Discord has established itself as a legitimate competitor in the instant messaging sphere.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/05/04/discords-revenue-increased-by-189-yoy-in-2020-to-130m-partnership-with-playstation-announced/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Safe Betting Sites on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Decades Of Health Gains At Risk In Brazil Due To COVID-19

Although COVID-19 cases are declining in Brazil, the pandemic is putting decades of public health gains there at risk, the head of the World Health Organization ( WHO ) said on Friday. With global attention and support focused this week ... More>>

UN Report: Myanmar Approaching Point Of Economic Collapse

The turmoil following the military coup in Myanmar, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 could result in up to 25 million people – nearly half of the country’s population, living in poverty by early next year, a United Nations report said on Friday. That ... More>>

World Vision: India’s Second Wave Shows The Global Fight Against COVID-19 Is Far From Won

As India’s COVID-19 daily infection rates reach devastating levels, international aid agency World Vision has warned that the world is nowhere near defeating this virus and some nations are yet to face their worst days. Andrew Morley, World Vision ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

What COVID-19 Has Taught Us: “Healthcare Can No Longer Exist Without Technology”

A grandmother in a village in the Gambia should have the same quality of life and access to healthcare they deserve as in New York or London. Photo: InnovaRx Global Health Start-up Works To Bridge Healthcare Gap In The Gambia By: Pavithra Rao As ... More>>

UN News: Motherhood On The Brink In Yemen

War, a humanitarian crisis, a looming famine, a health system close to collapse and the deepening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a “catastrophic situation” in which a woman dies in childbirth every two hours in Yemen, according to the UN ... More>>

Eswatini: Diabetes Fighter Pours All Her Efforts Into Beating COVID-19

Dumsile Mavuso, the founder and head of Eswatini’s first national association for people with diabetes, is now bringing her knowledge and experience to fight the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 