World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Over 61,000 Petition Signers Call On Federal Government To Block Rogers-Shaw Buyout

Saturday, 8 May 2021, 5:25 am
Press Release: OpenMedia

Joint civil society statement warns of higher prices and less consumer choice if Rogers is allowed to buy competitor Shaw.

May 7, 2021 — Today, 7 civil society organizations issued a joint statement calling on the federal government to step in and block Rogers from buying out Shaw, as well as Shaw’s wireless subsidiary Freedom Mobile. The statement comes in response to Rogers’ recent announcement of its plans to buy out Canada’s 4th-largest wireless carrier, in a deal estimated to be worth close to $26 billion. Civil society petitions against the deal have now gathered over 61,000 signatures in the weeks since the planned buyout was announced, as public opposition has continued to build.

For years, people in Canada have paid some of the highest prices in the world for Internet and wireless connectivity. The joint statement argues the deal will make Canada’s affordable connectivity woes even worse by consolidating providers in a market already dominated by just a handful of giants.

The recent history of telecom buyouts in Canada supports the statement’s concern. In 2017, Bell purchased regional provider MTS in Manitoba; despite a Competition Bureau analysis that suggested it would likely reduce competition, the Bureau approved the deal, and Bell-MTS raised their rates.

Shaw appears confident the government will approve their deal with Rogers. On April 7, Shaw voluntarily bowed out of the upcoming wireless spectrum auction, with serious potential impact on the future growth of its subsidiary, Freedom Mobile, outside of a successful Rogers-Shaw buyout.

This is not the first time in recent months advocates have called on the government to reign in telecom giants and stand up for wireless competition. In March, petitions calling on Rogers, Bell and Telus to pay back the $243.8 million in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) funds they collected from the federal government in 2020, despite their strong financial performance, garnered over 26,000 signatures. In April, the CRTC came under fire from advocates for its decision to reject introducing new mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) — non-facilities based wireless service providers — to Canada, a move that reinforces unaffordable cell phone prices.

All eyes will now be on the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Champagne, whose job it will be to evaluate the impact of further concentration of market and spectrum in Canada into still fewer hands.

Active campaign actions opposing the deal:

OpenMedia - Stop The Buy
ACORN - Stop the Rogers-Shaw Merger

Leadnow - Sign now: Block the Rogers-Shaw merger

North99 - Stop the Rogers-Shaw Merger, Prevent Wireless Price Hikes

Quotes:

“Allowing this buyout is the worst possible thing the government could do right now for Internet and wireless affordability. We need prices to go down, not up. We need more choice of providers, not less. It’s clear that the only ones who benefit from this sale are Rogers and Shaw. So which side is Minister Champagne on — with Canadians, or Big Telecom? It comes down to where he stands on this deal.”

- Laura Tribe, Executive Director of OpenMedia.

“Working-class Canadians struggle with some of the most expensive mobile rates in the world, while our telecom companies reap massive profits. If the federal government is committed to making life more affordable, they’ll do the right thing and stop this proposed merger.”

- Geoff Sharpe, Director at North99

“The Rogers/Shaw merger is a clear monopolistic action, and must be blocked to protect consumers from further exploitation. We call on the Prime Minister to stop this merger, and begin the process of providing a nationalized telecom service, committed to providing Canadians with an affordable solution available to ALL Canadians.”

- Justice Internationale

“The Fees Are Too Damn High Party notes that Canadian telecom fees are too damn high due to what appears to be a telecom cartel suppressing competition. We call on the government to kill the Roger-Shaw merger and stand against attempts to further limit service options for communities. The fees are already too damn high.”

- The Fees Are Too Damn High Party

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OpenMedia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Decades Of Health Gains At Risk In Brazil Due To COVID-19

Although COVID-19 cases are declining in Brazil, the pandemic is putting decades of public health gains there at risk, the head of the World Health Organization ( WHO ) said on Friday. With global attention and support focused this week ... More>>

UN Report: Myanmar Approaching Point Of Economic Collapse

The turmoil following the military coup in Myanmar, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 could result in up to 25 million people – nearly half of the country’s population, living in poverty by early next year, a United Nations report said on Friday. That ... More>>

World Vision: India’s Second Wave Shows The Global Fight Against COVID-19 Is Far From Won

As India’s COVID-19 daily infection rates reach devastating levels, international aid agency World Vision has warned that the world is nowhere near defeating this virus and some nations are yet to face their worst days. Andrew Morley, World Vision ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

UN: Learning From COVID-19, Forum To Highlight Critical Role Of Science, Technology And Innovation In Global Challenges

New York, 4 May —To build on the bold innovations in science, technology and innovations that produced life-saving solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN will bring together experts to highlight measures that can broaden the development and deployment ... More>>

What COVID-19 Has Taught Us: “Healthcare Can No Longer Exist Without Technology”

A grandmother in a village in the Gambia should have the same quality of life and access to healthcare they deserve as in New York or London. Photo: InnovaRx Global Health Start-up Works To Bridge Healthcare Gap In The Gambia By: Pavithra Rao As ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 