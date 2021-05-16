World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Gaza’s Health System Faces Risks Of Collapse, Needs Support As Israeli Attacks Continue

Sunday, 16 May 2021, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

As the relentless Israeli airstrikes and the increasing number of cases continue, the need for urgent medical care has risen significantly in the Gaza Strip. The health care system in the besieged enclave has never been more at risk of collapse until now , Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, said today in a statement.
The Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip has increased the pressure on the health system, already exhausted by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and previously during the Israeli blockade for nearly 15 years.

As of Saturday morning, hospitals in Gaza received more than 140 dead and about 1,000 wounded civilians due to the continuous Israeli raids since Monday. The vast number of injuries caused a large percentage of hospital beds to become occupied, mainly available intensive care beds.

The continued influx of injured people coming into hospitals due to the bombing operations has increased the burdens placed on the medical staff and hospitals already suffering from a significant lack of capabilities, medicines and medical supplies. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the number of medical items hospitals completely ran out of at the end of last March reached 256, while the deficit in medical requirements rose to 33%.

The number of injuries is rapidly increasing; on the first day of the attacks 65 injuries were, now that number has reached more than 950 , an increase of about 15x in just five days.

The medical teams in the Gaza strip have been attrited since confronting the urgent situation of the Coronavirus outbreak over a year ago. The Israeli military attack has further increased the pressure on these teams by adding another state of emergency and forcing them to deal with the growing injuries resulting from it.

The Coronavirus in Gaza has killed 980 people and infected more than 100,000 Palestinians there, 106 need medical care in hospitals, and 83 are critically ill in intensive care.

According to the current data, the medical system in the Gaza Strip cannot provide adequate health care considering the expected rise in injuries due to the continued Israeli raids. It will be difficult in the coming days to deal with these injuries, especially critical ones, never mind people suffering from chronic illnesses that have receiving regular health care before the Israeli attack.

At the start of the military attack, the Israeli authorities closed the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, which is the only designated way for people to move across the Gaza and Israel. This could threaten the lives of hundreds of patients who need to urgently travel to receive treatment outside the Strip.
This closure would impede the transfer of patients with injuries and serious illnesses to hospitals in the West Bank or Jerusalem, which is a complicated process even when the crossing is open, let alone if it were closed. The process requires medical transfers and a series of prior approvals from Israeli intelligence, which often uses this to blackmail patients and their families.

Moreover, the Israeli forces committed several violations in their continuous attacks that violate the right to health. On Tuesday, an Israeli aircraft bombed a land near the Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, causing severe damage to the hospital. The Beit Hanoun Hospital was also damaged by a similar bombardment.

On the same day, Israeli warplanes bombed an empty land near the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, causing damage to an ambulance station belonging to the Palestine Red Crescent Society with a single missile. A local care center dedicated to maternal and child health services and children's vaccinations was also irreparably damaged. The Ministry of Health announced that it can no longer operate.

The systematic destruction of the main streets and roads targeted by the Israeli aircraft with dozens of raids impedes the movement of ambulances. This was evident in the northern Gaza Strip, where it took several hours for ambulances to transport the wounded victims due to the indiscriminate bombing and destruction of roads.

Power cuts in Gaza, whether due to the destruction of the electricity network or lack of fuel, also put additional risks on the health system, especially for patients in hospitals or homes who need medical devices linked to electricity.

Euro-Med Monitor recommends:

  • Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities towards the health system in Gaza, and meet Gaza's needs in terms of medicines, medical supplies and socialized cadres;
  • the relevant international institutions to secure a fast supply line to meet urgent needs related to treating the wounded;
  • Egypt to open the Rafah crossing to transport those who need medical care outside the Strip, and facilitate the movement of medical delegations and health supplies into the Gaza Strip;
  • the Israeli authorities to reopen the Erez crossing, allow the sick and wounded to leave for treatment and stop its collective punishment of Palestinians; and
  • the international community shoulder their responsibilities in providing e full protection for health facilities and medical personnel, and to pressure Israel to stop its violent attack on the Strip.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

IPPPR: The Independent Panel Calls For Urgent Reform Of Pandemic Prevention And Response Systems

Expert independent panel calls for urgent reform of pandemic prevention and response systems The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is today calling on the global community to end the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt a series of bold and ... More>>

NGO Coalition On Human Rights: Call For A Stop To Police Brutality In Fiji

A viral video has circulated online showing two police officers utilising disproportionate and excessive force in detaining the suspect, an individual half their size. In the video it shows the man’s head being pressed down on the ground, his arms being ... More>>

UN: India’s New COVID-19 Wave Is Spreading Like ‘Wildfire’, Warns UN Children’s Fund

7 May 2021 A new wave of COVID-19 infections is spreading like “wildfire” across India, leaving many youngsters destitute, the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF said on Friday. In the last 24 hours, India registered 3,915 coronavirus deaths and 414,188 ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

UN: Learning From COVID-19, Forum To Highlight Critical Role Of Science, Technology And Innovation In Global Challenges

New York, 4 May —To build on the bold innovations in science, technology and innovations that produced life-saving solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN will bring together experts to highlight measures that can broaden the development and deployment ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 