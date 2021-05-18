World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med Monitor Sends Urgent Memorandum To EU Foreign Ministers On The Eve Of Their Meeting Regarding Gaza

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor sent an urgent memorandum to the European Union’s foreign ministers on Sunday evening before their meeting to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip tomorrow. The organization called on the EU countries to pressure Israel to stop its violent and disproportionate attacks on the Strip.

In the memorandum, Euro-Med Monitor’s chairman, Ramy Abdu, reviewed the latest Israeli violations during the military attack on the Gaza Strip, which has so far killed about 200 Palestinians and injured more than 1,500 others.

Abdu said the Israeli Air Force had committed, during the past two days, organized mass killings that led to the killing of about 80 civilians, including entire families, killed by the direct bombardment of their homes. In addition, there was severe destruction to the infrastructure in the Strip, deliberately preventing civil defense teams and ambulances from reaching hospitals.

He referred to the incident where the Al-Kulk and Abu Al-Awf families in Al-Rimal area were targeted and the targeting of the Abu Hatab family in Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City. The bombs resulted in killing most of these families, the majority of whom were women and children.

The Israeli warplanes raided the houses without warning, causing severe loss of human life and there are still missing people under the rubble, who rescue teams are working to recover, he said.

Israel's targeting of civilians is not random or arbitrary but rather a deliberate representation of their policy to collectively punish Palestinians. It has practiced this policy against the residents of the Gaza Strip for nearly 15 years, represented by imposing a strict land, air and sea blockade on the Strip.

The urgent memorandum included testimonies collected by Euro-Med Monitor from victims of the Israeli raids on civilian facilities and homes and reviewed the details of their targeting without any warning.

The international community’s passive stance towards the Israeli violations encourages Israel to continue committing them, and leads to the loss of more Palestinian civilians.

The memorandum also called the EU member states to activate all means of pressure on Israel to unconditionally stop its attack on the Gaza Strip and stop targeting civilians

Memorandum

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Euro-Med Monitor: Updated Report On The Israeli Massacres During The Military Attack On The Gaza Strip

Geneva – The Israeli forces has killed and maimed many Palestinians in deliberate targeting of unprotected homes with families inside in inhumane military operations, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said. Since the beginning of the current ... More>>

IPPPR: The Independent Panel Calls For Urgent Reform Of Pandemic Prevention And Response Systems

Expert independent panel calls for urgent reform of pandemic prevention and response systems The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is today calling on the global community to end the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt a series of bold and ... More>>

NGO Coalition On Human Rights: Call For A Stop To Police Brutality In Fiji

A viral video has circulated online showing two police officers utilising disproportionate and excessive force in detaining the suspect, an individual half their size. In the video it shows the man’s head being pressed down on the ground, his arms being ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 