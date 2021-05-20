World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

2021 Virtual Reham Al-Farra Memorial Journalism Fellowship (RAF)

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 5:33 am
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

The Reham al-Farra Memorial Journalism Fellowship (RAF) is a General Assembly-mandated programme that invites excellent young journalists from developing countries and economies in transition to cover the opening sessions of UNGA for their respective news outlets. The 2021 RAF Fellowship is currently open for applications. As journalists based in your region are eligible, I am writing to ask for your help in disseminating the announcement among local and national media outlets and in identifying suitable candidates for the programme.

Since its founding in 1981, the Fellowship has been awarded to 611 journalists from 168 countries. During the programme, Fellows participate in exclusive interviews with senior UN officials, briefings with UN experts and training courses conducted jointly with reputable media institutions. The RAF Fellowship receives broad support across the UN Secretariat, and senior UN officials featured in past RAF programmes include the Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, SG Spokesperson and President of the UNGA, among others. More information is available at https://www.un.org/en/raf

Fellows who participate in the RAF Fellowship benefit from an in-depth understanding of the United Nations, which translates to more nuanced and accurate reporting of the work of the UN in their communities. Past Fellows also report increased interest and affiliation to the UN through stronger bonds with UNHQ and we actively encourage programme alumni to seek closer relations with local UN offices, such as UNICs. During and after the annual programmes, RAF Fellows have produced high-quality coverage of UNGA, High-Level and side events, and issues related to the UN in general. Fellows also benefit from affiliation with a diverse international network of journalists and positive impact to their career advancements. 

The 2021 RAF Fellowship will accept applications until 15 June 2021. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on travel, this year’s programme will be entirely virtual. This was not an easy decision as we are aware of the great value journalists find in being able to have in-person briefings and to cover UN events and UNGA live from the UN. The virtual programme would ensure that participating journalists can safely engage with the UN and UNGA while continuing their work locally. Participants in this year’s virtual programme would be eligible to apply for future in-person programmes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Department of Global Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Save The Children: Almost 60 Children Killed In Gaza In The Last Week Alone

Save the Children is calling for an immediate ceasefire by all parties, as 58 children[i] in Gaza and two children in southern Israel have been killed in the last week. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children[ii], have also been injured. ... More>>


IPPPR: The Independent Panel Calls For Urgent Reform Of Pandemic Prevention And Response Systems

Expert independent panel calls for urgent reform of pandemic prevention and response systems The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is today calling on the global community to end the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt a series of bold and ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 