Solidarity Myanmar Concert, Dunedin Town Hall, 27 May

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Dunedin Myanmar Community

Shock, anger and grief transformed by creativity and determination in groundbreaking show

In a first for Dunedin, a unique Kiwi-Myanmar show is being staged at the Dunedin Town Hall on May 27, co-hosted by Ingrid Leary, MP for Taieri, and Hay Mar, a Myanmar physician at Wakari Hospital.

This extraordinary Solidarity Myanmar concert presents a very special mix in response to these extraordinary times.

"Myanmar is in deep, dark, violent crisis and the people there struggling for democracy and freedom, they need our help. This wonderful multimedia show, with an incredible line-up of exceptional talent from all corners, is our way of transforming the negative into a positive,” explains the passionate doctor.

“I’ve hosted shows in Singapore but this is a first for me in New Zealand. How lucky am I to be co-hosting with Ingrid, who is such a great communicator? And we’ve just heard that Meng Foon from the Human Rights Commission is coming to the concert too, so It’s going to be a quite a night!” enthuses Dr Hay Mar.

Van Hlei Sung, born in remote northern Chin State in Myanmar and now residing in Nelson, will perform an exquisite Chin song, a visual and musical treat for the Dunedin audience, many of whom will likely know little about Myanmar and its multitude of diverse ethnic groups.

Artists from around New Zealand are performing pro bono to support the democracy revolution in Myanmar. Contemporary singer-songwriter Tiny Ruins/Hollie Fullbrook is travelling from Auckland. Ko Danny and his band of Myanmar musicians are visiting Dunedin for the first time. Local treasures the award-winning He Waka Kotuia, Kings & Queens roopu, are ready to astound the audience with their powerful kapa hakal. The ever-popular and seriously entertaining Dunedin Jazz Club, student favourite band Marlin’s Dreaming and our Poet Laureate David Eggleton with the Wild Cards round out the line-up.

“Myanmar or Burma?” This often-asked question will be answered during the dynamic, interactive evening. The audience will not only catch some remarkable entertainment, but also figure out a few things about what’s going on ‘over there, in this unusual country in a corner of Southeast Asia.’

Amazingly, two gorgeous blue sapphires, over one carat each, from the world‘s greatest source, the Mogok region of Myanmar, are being given away to lucky seat holders. There’s a third rare pink sapphire being offered in a silent auction at the town hall during the show.

Proceeds from the concert are going to support the people in Myanmar’s democracy movement, specifically Mutual Aid Myanmar https://www.mutualaidmyanmar.org

Since the sudden and brutal military coup in Myanmar on 1 February 2021, more than 800 people have been killed and more than 5000 arrested, charged or detained in unknown locations. Violence by junta armed forces is escalating daily, despite diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

WHAT: Solidarity Myanmar concert

WHERE, WHEN: Dunedin Town Hall on Thursday 27 May 2021

Tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster online (fees apply) or from the Regent Theatre M-F 9am-5:30pm, Sat 10:30am-1pm. Door sales on 27 May.

For interviews, media please contact Dunedin Myanmar Community

Aye Hnin Phyu Thaung 021 08147709 hnin.thaung@gmail.com

Final-year medical student, came to New Zealand as a refugee in 2001

Hay Mar 027 584 1054 sawhaymar@yahoo.com

Physician at Wakari Hospital, Dunedin

Su Dali Than 021 0765 996 sudali.than@gmail.com

Mother of three, refugee, second-year law and business student at University of Otago

 

