Sweet Expands NFT Marketplace To Shopify Ecosystem

Friday, 21 May 2021, 5:50 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Sweet's consumer-first enterprise NFT platform now allows brands to seamlessly offer NFTs through existing online store-fronts.

NEW YORK, NY, May 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Sweet, the leading enterprise NFT solutions provider, announced the integration of its NFT distribution platform into the Shopify marketplace, empowering brands, shop owners, and IP holders to sell NFTs through existing online store-fronts. The addition of Sweet into the Shopify platform enables global retail and entertainment brands to capitalize on the growing demand for NFTs while keeping consumers in their own branded checkout experience.

According to Tom Mizzone, CEO and founder of Sweet, "To date, NFTs have been primarily sold through third-party crypto marketplaces, forcing brands to make the hard choice of directing consumers to an off-brand experience.

"Additionally, broader consumer bases want to buy and own NFTs but are confused by complex and intimidating blockchain wallet setup, and don't know how to get started. Now anyone can get into the NFT game through the familiar Shopify checkout experience, furthering Sweet's commitment to brand partners by prioritizing the consumer experience."

Sweet's scalable NFT platform is democratizing NFTs and creating broader ways for retail and consumer brands to offer digital collectables to their users. The ability to sell and distribute through Shopify's e-commerce platform not only enables direct NFT sales but also enables gamified, bundled, "gift with purchase" NFT experiences with physical merchandise.

"Imagine randomizing and bundling digital assets with t-shirts, vinyl albums, sneaker drops, and more," said Ken Ellis, CTO of Sweet. "Now imagine gamifying the merch store by hiding Willy-Wonka style golden ticket NFTs in the bundles, surprising and delighting consumers with one-of-a-kind experiences.

"Not only can brands use Sweet's technology to create engaging consumer experiences, drive sales, and drive profit margins, but the NFT can serve as a cryptographically secure digital certificate of authenticity. The NFTs are publicly verifiable and can't be counterfeited, and packaging them with physical goods also ensures the authenticity of those goods."

Sweet's blockchain-agnostic, eco-friendly NFT solution is bringing digital collectables to the masses by offering retailers flexible distribution options and the ability to mint cost-effective branded NFTs across multiple blockchains. Sweet's magic is in making these unique digital assets easy for consumers to acquire and receive with no crypto knowledge or expertise needed.

The integration of Sweet's NFT platform into the Shopify marketplace means that retail brands of all shapes and sizes can now offer NFTs to their consumers in use-cases that are specific and unique to their brand's aesthetic and personality. According to CNBC, NFT sales in the first quarter of 2021 eclipsed $2 billion. Brands leveraging Sweet's consumer-first solution are poised to capture a large percentage of sales as NFTs extend into the lives of everyday consumers.

About Sweet

Sweet is the broad-scale enterprise NFT solution taking a user-friendly, consumer-first, eco-conscious approach to digital collectables. Sweet's blockchain agnostic platform leverages multiple chains, each for the right use-case, allowing Sweet's enterprise clients to create holistic, long-term NFT strategies that attract both high-end crypto enthusiasts as well as everyday loyal fans. Please visit www.Sweet.io.

