Ceasefire -Prime Minister's Office Statement (Communicated By The Prime Minister's Media Adviser)
The Security Cabinet, this evening (Thursday, 20 May 2021), unanimously accepted the recommendation of all of the security officials, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the head of the ISA, the head of the Mossad and the head of the National Security Council to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual ceasefire without pre-conditions, to take effect at a time to be determined. The IDF Chief-of-Staff, the military and the head of the ISA briefed ministers on Israel's significant achievements in the operation, some of which are unprecedented. The political leadership emphasizes that it is the reality on the ground that will determine the future of the operation.
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2105/Briefing_by_Foreign_Minister_Gabi_Ashkenazi.pdf
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2105/H.E._Ambassador_Ran_Yaakobys_Comments_on_the_Ceasefire___20_May_2021.pdf