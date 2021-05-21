Motul Partners Suzuki For Singapore Launch Of All-new Suzuki Swift Sport

Singapore, May 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Motul and Suzuki have enjoyed a global partnership spanning over 30 years, and this tradition continues into Asia, as Motul partners with Suzuki Singapore to launch the all-new Suzuki Swift Sport, which features mild hybrid technology and a full sport package designed to deliver maximum fun and performance. Built for drivers, this car focuses on a sporty driving experience, alongside an affordable price point giving wider audiences access to pure performance.

This exclusive partnership formed with Champion Motors, the distributor of Suzuki cars in Singapore, highlights Motul's continued dedication to the automotive sector in Asia by working with like-minded distributors and retailers across the region focused on enhancing driver experience.

Although small in size, the Suzuki Swift Sport punches well above its weight with the highest torque output compared to any of its competitors. Its dynamic 1.4 turbo engine aims at providing the drivers a sporty experience and excellent efficiency, featuring a mild hybrid system. This is where Motul will play its biggest role, giving engine enhancing performance and the lubrication needed to operate at maximum efficiency in the Suzuki Swift Sport's hybrid engine.

To celebrate this partnership with Suzuki, Motul will be offering a limited number of Singapore's Suzuki Swift Sport owners a complimentary upgrade to Motul's engine oil for an entire year when servicing their car with Suzuki Singapore. Motul's engine oil delivers several key benefits, including reduction of internal friction, excellent engine cleanliness and superb oil film strength to give a welcomed boost of performance. Using Motul's engine oil for the new Suzuki Swift Sport Model will undoubtedly optimize the driving experience.

To demonstrate this performance, the Suzuki Swift Sport launch event in partnership with Motul was held at the end of April on the Kranji Karting Circuit (KF-1) in Singapore. Media were given the opportunity to test drive and experience the Suzuki Swift Sport enhanced with Motul lubricant, as the "hot hatch" made its debut in Singapore.

Motul and Suzuki have a long history of success together in motorsport. In 2020, Suzuki Italy in partnership with Motul became the first-ever hybrid rally entry in Europe with the Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid R1 Rally. It was an immediate victory in the Italian Rally Championship, taking victories in both events it has entered thus far.

Besides racing, Motul and Suzuki also work to strengthen their global business partnership strategies. In 2018, Suzuki announced that Motul would provide oil for every Suzuki product in the United Kingdom. Suzuki Italy and Spain also provide exclusive aftersales fill to all their respective markets. This network extension will be an area of priority for Motul in Asia, as Motul Asia Pacific continues to deepen its relationship with the Suzuki aftersales network across the region.

About Motul

Motul is a world-class French company specialised in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants (two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for industry via its Motul Tech activity.

Unanimously recognised for more than 150 years for the quality of its products, innovation capacity and involvement in the field of competition, Motul is also recognised as a specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant, issued from the aeronautical industry, making use of esters technology: 300V lubricant. 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the Motul 300V.

Motul is a partner to many manufacturers and racing teams in order to further their technological development in motorsports. It has invested in many international competitions as an official supplier for teams in: Road racing, Trials, Enduro, Endurance, Superbike, Supercross, Rallycross, World GT1, 24 Hours of Le Mans (cars and motorcycles), 24 Hours of Spa, Le Mans Series, Andros Trophy, Paris-Dakar, 8 Hours of Suzuka, Bol d'Or, Daytona 200-mile motorcycle race.

