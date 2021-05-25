AVEVA Partners With BHP To Accelerate Digitalization

Industrial Software partners with global resources company, BHP, to deliver innovative solutions across the value chain to optimize performance and ROI.

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation for industrial organizations managing complex operational processes, today announced that it has strengthened its strategic partnership with global resource company BHP to deliver increased productivity across multiple assets.

AVEVA’s Flex Subscription program will provide BHP with flexibility in how it purchases, designs, and uses industrial software thereby removing the traditional barriers to adoption, responding to evolving market demands faster and enhancing business agility.

“Adopting this technology will help BHP better support our operating assets around the globe,” said Pat Bourke, BHP Vice President of Technology, Minerals Australia.

“With greater visibility of operational data from sites, including at our remote operating centres, we can improve our decision making and efficiency. And, we will also be able to better manage our products across assets by tracking production of ore and inventory.”

“Through a collaborative process with AVEVA, we have put in place a commercial framework and partnering model that leverages their capability and solutions, unlocks our own latent capacity, improves data quality and mitigates cyber security risks in BHP’s operational technology (OT) environments.”

As well as providing flexibility in the use of industrial, engineering and operations software , the AVEVA Flex Subscription program also simplifies the consumption of new capabilities and makes digital transformation easier change to adopt.

“The recent global pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digitalization and organizations that have leveraged this fundamental change have seen immediate benefit. AVEVA Flex eliminates the traditional barriers to the adoption of technology and digital assets by ensuring that our industry partners can choose from a scalable set of solutions aligned to specific business goals and objectives,” said AVEVA’s Vice President, Pacific, Damien McDade.

“Flexibility and the need for business agility are driving the demand for subscription licensing. AVEVA is the only industrial infrastructure software vendor to offer full portfolio coverage within a subscription, alongside the flexibility to maintain perpetual licensing in the deployment mix. AVEVA will help BHP deploy innovative solutions across its value chain from the conceptualization of technology and process through to decommissioning legacy systems,” McDade concluded.

About BHP

BHP is a world-leading resources company. We extract and process minerals, oil and gas, with more than 80,000 employees and contractors, primarily in Australia and the Americas. Our products are sold worldwide, with sales and marketing led through Singapore and Houston, United States. Our global headquarters are in Melbourne, Australia. Our corporate purpose is to bring people and resources together to build a better world. We do this through our strategy: to have the best capabilities, best commodities and best assets, to create long-term value and high returns. We are among the world’s top producers of major commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. We also have interests in oil, gas and energy coal. For more details visit: www.bhp.com

About AVEVA

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, drives digital transformation for industrial organizations managing complex operational processes. Through Performance Intelligence, AVEVA connects the power of information and artificial intelligence (AI) with human insight, to enable faster and more accurate decision making, helping industries to boost operational delivery and sustainability. Our cloud-enabled data platform, combined with software that spans design, engineering and operations, asset performance, monitoring, and control solutions, delivers proven business value and outcomes to over 20,000 customers worldwide, supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 5,500 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 6,000 employees at 90 locations in more than 40 countries. For more details visit: www.aveva.com.

