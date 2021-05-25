World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

US Ride-Sharing Revenue Projected To Bounce Back In 2021 By 23% - $1.9B; Projected To Reach $3B By 2025

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: TradingPlatforms.com

The ride-sharing industry was one of the newest and fastest-growing industries in the world until the Coronavirus pandemic took hold in 2020. A year after the pandemic, the industry is starting to bounce back and looks poised to reclaim the momentum that it had lost. According to data presented by TradingPlatforms.com, the ride-sharing industry in the US is projected to generate $1.9B in 2021, a 23% YoY increase from 2020.

Ride-Sharing Impacted By COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020; Recovery Expected in 2021

The global ride-sharing industry was badly hit as lockdowns were imposed all over the world, effectively halting global mobility. The US is the world’s largest ride-sharing market, generating almost $2B in 2019 but experienced a significant contraction in 2020. As a result of the pandemic, the US ride-sharing industry only generated $1.54B in 2020 - a 21% YoY decrease.

As of May 2021, the situation has improved in several areas in the US, albeit not to pre-pandemic levels yet. In 2021, the ride-sharing market in the US is projected to generate $1.9B in 2021 - a 23% YoY increase from 2020’s pandemic stricken revenue numbers.

Forecast For Ride-Sharing Industry Still Bright Despite 2020’s Pandemic Ravaged Year

The ride-sharing market is expected to pass 2019’s pre-pandemic revenue numbers by 2022 when it is expected to cross the 2B mark for the first time. Projections also have the US ride-sharing market generating at least $3B by 2025 on an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.55% from 2021-2025.

The global ride-sharing market experienced a similar YoY revenue decrease to the US market as a result of the pandemic. In 2021 the global ride-sharing market is expected to bounce back by more than 27% and generate $9.37B. The industry is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels and the $10B mark by 2022 when it is projected to generate $12.39B.

Globally, the ride-sharing market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 12.42% from 2021-2025, resulting in a projected market volume of just under $15B by 2025.

Rex Pascual, Editor at TradingPlatforms.com, commented;

“Despite the outlier that was 2020, the future of the ride-sharing industry still remains promising. While the pandemic situation still remains fluid in many parts of the world, there is strong confidence in the industry’s ability to pick up right where it left off once the global situation fully stabilizes.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://tradingplatforms.com/blog/2021/05/24/us-ride-sharing-revenue-projected-to-bounce-back-in-2021-by-23-1-9b-projected-to-reach-3b-by-2025/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TradingPlatforms.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Security Council Calls For ‘Full Adherence’ To Gaza Ceasefire

The UN Security Council on Saturday made it’s first statement on the conflict that erupted between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, calling for a “full adherence to the ceasefire” that brought 11 days of fighting to an end early on Friday morning... More>>


UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Save The Children: Almost 60 Children Killed In Gaza In The Last Week Alone

Save the Children is calling for an immediate ceasefire by all parties, as 58 children[i] in Gaza and two children in southern Israel have been killed in the last week. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children[ii], have also been injured. ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 