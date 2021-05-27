World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Saudi’s Human Rights Track Record Says It All: Google Must Halt Plans To Open Cloud In Kingdom

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 6:05 am
Press Release: Access Now

People in Saudi Arabia have the right to protect their personal data and information from the prying eyes of the government. Against a backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing human rights abuses, citizens are now facing further human rights risks with Google’s plans of establishing a Cloud region in the country. In December 2020, Google announced it will be expanding and opening a cloud center in the Kingdom. Access Now, along with 39 organizations & individuals are urging Google to immediately halt these plans until it outlines clear steps for how it intends to mitigate adverse human rights impacts.

“Establishing a Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia — a state with an atrocious track record of human rights abuses — is a dangerous plan,” said Marwa Fatafta, MENA Policy Manager at Access Now. “Ripe for exploitation, Google is handing over personal data directly into the palms of a brutal regime who has spared no effort to oppress and spy on its citizens.”

On January 26, 2021, Access Now and the Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic (CIPPIC) raised the alarm, and requested information from Google on the due diligence process it has carried out. In its reply, Google reiterated its commitment to human rights, stating that “an independent human rights assessment was conducted for the Google Cloud Region in Saudi Arabia,” taking all necessary steps to address matters that the groups raised. Google did not, however, specify what those steps were or whether consultations were held with potentially affected users.

With Saudi Arabia’s human rights track record, Google should uphold its human rights commitments by:

  • Conducting a robust, thorough human rights due diligence process, and publishing a summary of findings, including steps it is taking to mitigate risks of adverse human rights impacts;
  • Drawing red lines around what types of government requests concerning Cloud regions it will not comply with because they are inconsistent with human rights norms;
  • Insulating staff from extra-legal pressure to exceed their authorized access procedures and policies;
  • Preventing or mitigating risks of adverse human rights impacts and clearly communicating steps it is taking to this end before implementing plans to build cloud regions in other countries; and
  • Developing baseline standards for where to host cloud services that take into account Google’s human rights responsibilities to guide expansion into new countries.

The government of Saudi Arabia has a long history of silencing activists, human and women’s rights defenders, and journalists, and violating the basic rights of its citizens through extrajudicial killings, detention and torture, and the use of spyware to track and censor. This disturbing new step by Google raises more concerns with fears that this cloud center could leverage more power to the government of Saudi Arabia in further facilitating human rights abuses.

Google and other cloud service providers — including Microsoft, who has operated in Saudi Arabian cloud centers since 2018, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), who opened its first cloud center in the region in Bahrain in 2019 — have a responsibility to protect people’s data as they expand their global cloud footprints, especially in countries where they are already at risk. It is crucial that these companies consult with human rights organizations and potentially impacted communities in order to develop baseline standards that elevate their human rights responsibilities. When expanding into new countries, Big Tech must implement the highest standards of security around user data, draw red lines around what types of government requests they will not comply with, and be prepared to push back against those that are inconsistent with human rights norms.

Read the full statement.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Security Council Calls For ‘Full Adherence’ To Gaza Ceasefire

The UN Security Council on Saturday made it’s first statement on the conflict that erupted between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, calling for a “full adherence to the ceasefire” that brought 11 days of fighting to an end early on Friday morning... More>>


UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Save The Children: Almost 60 Children Killed In Gaza In The Last Week Alone

Save the Children is calling for an immediate ceasefire by all parties, as 58 children[i] in Gaza and two children in southern Israel have been killed in the last week. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children[ii], have also been injured. ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 