Hong Kong: Lee Cheuk Yan Given Further Jail Sentence For Pro-democracy Protest

Lee Cheuk Yan, General Secretary of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for ‘inciting, organising and participating in an unauthorised assembly’ on 1 October 2019.

This is in addition to an 18 month sentence he received in April 2021 for another pro-democracy event in August 2019.

Lee Cheuk Yan will serve the two sentences concurrently. Taking into account time already served, he will be imprisoned for 20 months in total.

‘The movement will continue’

Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: “The international trade union movement stands with Lee Cheuk Yan and Hong Kong’s democracy movement throughout this difficult time.

“Beijing’s strong-arm regime must realise that they will not crush the working people of Hong Kong. Their wish for democracy will not end and the movement will continue with global support.”

Another nine democracy defenders were gives sentences between 14 to 18 months.

Lee Cheuk Yan faces another three charges for pro-democracy events in June 2020. His trial is set for 11 June.

