World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SCCG Management And Bettorlogic Extend North American Partnership

Sunday, 30 May 2021, 5:14 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Stephen Crystal of SCCG Management announces the extension of its business development partnership with Bettorlogic to bring sports betting digital marketing and CRM technology to North America.

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder, announced today that the company has extended its partnership with Bettorlogic, whose technology leverages the customer's existing sportsbook player data to give sports bettors reasons to place a bet - in retail outlets, push notifications on mobile devices, emails or SMS. Said Crystal, "We are excited to see our clients and partners eager to adopt Bettorlogic's suite of solutions that give operators highly customizable tools they can take direct control of their customer communication and engagement. These mature and robust suites of tools have a 15-year track record of helping operators increase turnover and engage customers by delivering reasons for customers to keep bets in action."

- Bettortech leverages customer transactional data, bet preferences, preferred sports, events and frequency of wagering, bet type, staking, odds, territory, win/loss ratios, and more.

- BetPropensity creates profiles that allow customer call to action messaging to be tailor-made for the bettor.

- Bettorlogic engages customers across all channels, including mobile, online widgets, retail displays, and push notifications with editorial content, schedules, exciting bet types, relevant bet opportunity related facts, all tailored to keep the player in action.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

About Bettorlogic

Founded by CEO, Andrew Dagnall, in 2004 as StatsOnSport a B2C subscription service providing editorial specifically for bettors and covering football, tennis, cricket, golf, rugby union and F1.

Rebranded as Bettorlogic in 2009, when Andrew Black co-founder of Betfair became the major shareholder, products were developed and delivered via XML to sportsbooks around the world that created reasons for their customers to have a bet.

Since then the company has won several awards including EGR Innovation in Sports Betting 2014, CV Magazine 2017 Innovation in Production and was recently listed in the 2018 Silicon Review as one of the Top 50 fastest growing companies.

Website: sccgmanagement.com

Source: Plato Data Intelligence https://zephyrnet.com/(bit.ly/3hZ2LBe)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


APEC: Economic Growth In The APEC Region Better Than Expected; Uncertainty Remains

New economic data from across the APEC region shows a softer economic contraction of 1.9 percent in 2020, with continued fiscal measures leading to a rise in government consumption and improved investment and household consumption... More>>



UN: Security Council Calls For ‘Full Adherence’ To Gaza Ceasefire

The UN Security Council on Saturday made it’s first statement on the conflict that erupted between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, calling for a “full adherence to the ceasefire” that brought 11 days of fighting to an end early on Friday morning... More>>


UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 