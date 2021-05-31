World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Colombia: Bachelet Calls For Dialogue And Respect For Human Rights After New Reports Of Deaths And Injuries In Cali

Monday, 31 May 2021, 6:02 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

GENEVA (30 May 2021) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has voiced deep concern at recent events in the Colombian city of Cali, where reports indicate that, since 28 May, fourteen people have died, and 98 people have been injured, 54 of them by firearms during violence that erupted in the city where demonstrations were taking place to commemorate a month of national strike.

The High Commissioner noted that her Office had received reports that armed individuals, including an off-duty judicial police officer, had opened fire towards demonstrators, journalists covering the protests, as well as passers-by. The judicial police officer in question was beaten to death by a crowd. According to some reports, in parts of the city, private individuals had fired shots at demonstrators in the presence of police officers.

“These events are all the more concerning given the progress that had been made to resolve, through dialogue, the social unrest that erupted a month ago, following the start of a nation-wide strike against several social and economic policies of the Government,” Bachelet said.

“It is essential that all those who are reportedly involved in causing injury or death, including State officials, are subject to prompt, effective, independent, impartial and transparent investigations and that those responsible are held accountable,” she said.

“I call for an end to all forms of violence, including vandalism, and for all sides to continue talking to each other, and to ensure respect for the life and dignity of all people,” the High Commissioner said.

Bachelet stressed that only dialogue can resolve the demands of different groups, both those who are taking part in demonstrations and those opposed to the protests.

“I welcome the commitment voiced by several actors, in Cali and at the national level, to find a negotiated and peaceful solution to the social unrest through talks,” she said.

The UN Human Rights Office in Colombia has also received information of at least 30 people who were arrested on 28 May.

“The fair trial and due process rights of those detained need to be ensured,” Bachelet said. In response to concerns about the whereabouts of certain detainees, she also reiterated the need to implement all necessary measures, in line with international human rights standards, to prevent disappearances.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


APEC: Economic Growth In The APEC Region Better Than Expected; Uncertainty Remains

New economic data from across the APEC region shows a softer economic contraction of 1.9 percent in 2020, with continued fiscal measures leading to a rise in government consumption and improved investment and household consumption... More>>



UN: Security Council Calls For ‘Full Adherence’ To Gaza Ceasefire

The UN Security Council on Saturday made it’s first statement on the conflict that erupted between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, calling for a “full adherence to the ceasefire” that brought 11 days of fighting to an end early on Friday morning... More>>


UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 