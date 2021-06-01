World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Venezuela Migrants Number Surpasses That Of Syrian Refugees

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 2:11 pm
Press Release: World Vision

The number of people who have fled violence and poverty in Venezuela since the beginning of the 2014 crisis has tipped past 5.6 million. The harrowing figure now exceeds the number of refugees who have fled Syria throughout the decade-long war and the exodus shows no sign of stopping, warns international aid organisation, World Vision.

World Vision is particularly concerned for the safety and well-being of nearly 2 million migrant and refugee children caught up in the Venezuela crisis.

“This forgotten crisis has now reached a tipping point we have feared for some time,” says Joao Diniz, World Vision’s regional leader for Latin America and the Caribbean. “Despite lockdowns, border closures, the COVID-19 pandemic and the prospect of becoming unemployed or homeless, thousands of people continue to leave Venezuela every month.”

To date, nearly one in five people have left Venezuela since the start of the economic crisis. Throughout the region, border closures due to the pandemic are forcing desperate people to use illegal crossings, putting their lives at risk.

Recent World Vision surveys indicate that one in three Venezuelan children across seven countries goes to bed hungry, while household surveys reveal:

  • An average of 62% of households in four states are living with moderate to severe hunger
  • 20% report that child labour has increased since the start of the pandemic
  • 28% report their children are begging
  • Nearly half report than child marriages have increased since March

“I’ve met families with young children who have been sleeping on the streets for months and it’s a struggle to find their next meal. Some have fallen desperately ill and have even encountered violence as they were robbed along their journey to the border,” said Fabiano Franz, director of World Vision’s seven-country response to the Venezuela migration crisis.

“We’ve heard countless stories of children and young people being separated from their parents. This puts already vulnerable children in a dangerous, unpredictable situation, where they are forced to make difficult decisions to survive.”

World Vision has been responding to the migrant crisis in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, and inside Venezuela. Our work includes providing assistance with cash, food, education, health referrals, child protection, access to clean water and vocational and business training.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Vision on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: Ministers Launch New Initiative For Safe International Travel

OECD Ministers have endorsed a new initiative to promote safe international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic at the OECD’s annual Ministerial meeting in Paris... More>>


UNFCCC: Progress Urged As May-June Climate Change Conference Opens In Preparation For COP26

Against the backdrop of a new international warning that the world is dangerously close to exceeding the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise at 1.5C, governments today began three weeks... More>>

APEC: Economic Growth In The APEC Region Better Than Expected; Uncertainty Remains

New economic data from across the APEC region shows a softer economic contraction of 1.9 percent in 2020, with continued fiscal measures leading to a rise in government consumption and improved investment and household consumption... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 