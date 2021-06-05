World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mitsubishi Power Concluded Three LTSA Contracts In Egypt At Signing Ceremony

Saturday, 5 June 2021, 5:57 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Mitsubishi Power Concluded Three LTSA Contracts Covering Six Gas Turbines Powering Three 750 MW Class GTCC Power Plants in Egypt at Signing Ceremony

For Sidi Krir and El Atf plants in the process of upgrading, and Completed North Cairo Plant

- Stable and high-availability operation of natural-gas-fired GTCC facilities, 80% upgrades progress

- Local service organization marks 10 years, achieving results exceeding customer expectations within a short timeframe

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has concluded, simultaneously, three 16-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) covering six M701F gas turbines, two each delivered, for Sidi Krir Power Station, El Atf Power Station and Cairo North GTCC plants in Egypt. These plants operate natural-gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) generators with a rated output of 750 MW. Mitsubishi Power will ensure stable, high-availability operation of facilities by providing maintenance, management, parts supply, parts repair and remote monitoring services for the gas turbines, and enhance the power supply stability throughout Egypt.

The LTSA signing ceremony was held at Sidi Krir Power Station, some 50 km west of Alexandria on the Mediterranean Sea coast, on May 31. Besides Mitsubishi Power and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Regional Executives, the attendees included senior representatives from: the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), which lead the power generation and transmission operations in Egypt, the Embassy of Japan in Egypt (EoJ), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Cairo Office.

Representing the Egyptian side, Mr. Gaber Dussoki the Chairman of the EEHC, offered the following remarks: we highly trust and appreciate the Japanese Manufactures technology, especially Mitsubishi Power who showed full commitment to fulfil the EEHC requirements through our long and historical cooperation.

Speaking on behalf of Mitsubishi Power was Carlos Gonzalez Peton, CEO of Mitsubishi Power Europe, Ltd, the Company's London-based subsidiary that overseas operations in the EMEA region. "This year marks the 10th anniversary of Mitsubishi Power Group's establishment of a local service organization in Egypt. Thanks to the significant support provided from Japan, we provide our local market with safe, timely and high quality power generation systems and services, ensuring results exceed our customers' expectations. Now, with the conclusion of this 16-year LTSA, we will be able to continue to provide our customers, in Egypt, with optimal responsive services, and by doing so we look forward to further enhancing our ties of friendship."

Today's ceremony had a dual purpose, to further celebrate and acknowledge the 80% progress of the upgrade and rehabilitation, JICA financed, contract signed in May 2019 to the two power stations at Sidi Krir and El Atf Power Stations. Despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, they are expected to be fully completed by November 2021.

Sidi Krir Power Station and El Atf Power Station, ordered upgrades increasing the plants' output, improving their power generation efficiency, and reducing facility downtime, the upgrade to Cairo North GTCC plant was completed in May 2019, and is now in operation with improved efficiency and output.

Today, in addition to developing new power generation systems, Mitsubishi Power is also focusing on upgrades and performance improvements at existing facilities, and service business. Going forward, the Company will continue to support the stable supply of power and efficient power generation in locations around the world, thereby contributing to the promotion of decarbonization, economic development and the creation of highly sustainable energy systems on a global scale.

