Livestock Team Assesses National Piggery Project Site In Gizo

Monday, 7 June 2021, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

A delegation from the Livestock and Veterinary Services Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) has successfully ended an assessment and implementation planning tour to the National Piggery (Pig Breeding) project proposed site at Mile six in Gizo, Western Province on 1st June 2021.

Led by the Deputy Director of Livestock, Hearley Atupule, the team comprised of MAL Chief Field Officer for Western Province Sipuru Rove, livestock officers, senior field officers, and field officers.

“The purpose of the tour is to assess the farm site and plan implementation with provincial coordinating team in order to guide the development of the National Piggery project which was approved by the government in the 2021 development budget,” Mr. Atupule said.

He said it was a successful tour and one that would assist the ministry in its planning with the information now available to start developing the site.

Mr. Atupule added that priorities now is to clear the area, acquired an architectural building plan, put out tender for construction of the building and procured essential assets for the project.

The team also visited the current provincial piggery house which was on progress construction for expansion.

An estimated amount of $2,000,000 was allocated by the national government towards the establishment and equipping of the National Piggery project in this year’s development budget.

