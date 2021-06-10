World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Tesla Sold More Than 430K Electric Vehicles From 2018-2021 – 74% Share Of US EV Market

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: TradingPlatforms.com

Tesla vehicles have dominated the US electric vehicle market over the last three years. According to data presented by TradingPlatforms.com, Tesla electric vehicles (EV) hold a combined 74% share of the US electric vehicle market - combined unit sales of 430,592 from 2018-2021.

Tesla Sold More Than 430K Units of Tesla Electric Vehicles From 2018-2021

According to a recent report, the top 10 selling EVs in the US for the last three years account for 97% of all EVs sold in the US for the same time period. As of May 2021, the Tesla Model 3 is the top-selling EV in the US over the preceding three years with 296,392 total unit sales giving Tesla’s most popular model a 50.6% share of the US EV market.

Tesla’s two other models, the Tesla Model S and the Tesla Model X, both hold an 11.5% share of the market with 67,335 and 67,225 total unit sales respectively over the last three years. This gives Tesla’s three EVs an estimated combined 74% share of the market.

The Chevy Bolt is the closest competitor to Tesla with 57,629 units sold in the same time period for a 90.8% share, while the Nissan Leaf was the only other EV to hold a more than 5% share of the US EV market.

As of May 2021, Forbes lists Tesla as the 8th largest company in the world with a market capitalization of $710.1B.

Rex Pascual, editor at Trading Platforms, commented

“Tesla is not only dominating the US EV market but is also a market leader in many EV rich regions such as Mainland China and the EU. Tesla’s status as one of the pioneers to bring EVs into the mainstream solidifies its position as a market leader of the EV industry for years to come.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://tradingplatforms.com/blog/2021/06/09/tesla-sold-more-than-430k-electric-vehicles-from-2018-2021-74-share-of-us-ev-market/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TradingPlatforms.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: WHO Warns Of ‘Two-track Pandemic’ As Cases Decline But Vaccine Inequity Persists

Even though COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined in recent weeks, the world is facing a “two-track pandemic”, the UN’s top health official said on Monday in his ongoing campaign to get more vaccines to developing countries... More>>



UN: Restoration Call For Area ‘The Size Of China’ To Protect Falling Biodiversity And Food Insecurity

An area of land roughly the size of China needs restoring if the planet’s biodiversity and the communities who rely on it are to be protected, UN agencies said on Thursday... More>>


OECD: Energy Prices Push OECD Inflation To 3.3% In April 2021, The Highest Rate Since October 2008

Annual inflation in the OECD area increased to 3.3% in April 2021, compared with 2.4% in March. Annual energy prices rose sharply by 16.3% in April, the highest rate since September 2008, compared with 7.4% in March... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


Report: Universal Access To Sustainable Energy Will Remain Elusive Without Addressing Inequalities

During the last decade, a greater share of the global population gained access to electricity than ever before, but the number of people without electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa actually increased... More>>

UN: Launches Decade On Ecosystem Restoration To Counter ‘Triple Environmental Emergency’

Heads of Government, religious leaders, activists and artists joined the United Nations on Friday in a rallying cry to heal the planet, launching the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration... More>>


Animals: Climate Change Threatens Winged Harbinger Of Spring

A sure sign of spring in northern Europe is the arrival of the Arctic tern bird, but ahead of the UN’s World Migratory Bird Day experts fear the warming of the oceans in its nesting grounds in the northern Atlantic is threatening its very existence... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 