Tech, Innovation, Growth Markets Key To Business Recovery: HKTDC To Focus On 14th Five-Year Plan Opportunities

HONG KONG, June 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - In the face of continuing challenges in the global economy resulting from the pandemic, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will focus on helping businesses capture opportunities in Mainland China and other markets, especially in sectors that can ride on opportunities arising from the mainland's "dual circulation" strategy and 14th Five-Year Plan, as well as industry developments in technology, healthcare and sustainability.

In addition to promoting the city's overall advantages, services and products, the HKTDC will offer online and offline services for Hong Kong companies to speed up business expansion in the mainland market, using the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) as a bridgehead. It will also explore tripartite partnerships with mainland enterprises in overseas markets, especially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter Lam said that the past few years have been full of challenges, but the HKTDC will continue to work hard in helping businesses diversify and enhance their capabilities with sustainability and the adoption of technology and innovation as a core theme. He added that as parts of the world continue to tackle the pandemic while others are gradually recovering, Mainland China and its early recovery has been driving economic growth both internally and externally.

"We will create opportunities for businesses in both markets and industries. Apart from large-scale events, we will also strengthen our support and training services to help Hong Kong businesses capture opportunities arising from the mainland's 14th Five-Year Plan and 'dual circulation' strategy, taking the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as an entry point. As such, we just launched a GoGBA one-stop platform to support Hong Kong companies, and we will help them partner with mainland enterprises to tap international markets through the city's two-way platform," Dr Lam said.

Market opportunities: the GBA and "Dual Circulation" strategy

Following the launch of the GoGBA one-stop platform yesterday (10 June), the HKTDC is planning to organise SmartHK in Guangzhou on 8 December, highlighting the city's international networks and innovative professional services which are complementary to the Greater Bay Area development. Business matching meetings will be held to promote cooperation between mainland enterprises and Hong Kong services providers in the areas of finance, IT, infrastructure, design and more. A high-level mission led by senior government officials and commercial delegations will explore opportunities with their counterparts in the GBA.

Chic HK will be held in Shenzhen from 10-12 December to promote quality Hong Kong brands, stylish designs and technology and innovation products. It will be held in an online-to-offline format, allowing consumers to make purchases on the spot or online. A business mission will be held concurrently to connect Hong Kong traders with potential mainland buyers and partners, helping them to expand their nationwide retail networks.

The HKTDC will also introduce a new Star CEOs seminar series in which the top management of major mainland and overseas enterprises will share how the city's international business platform and professional services helps mainland companies tap opportunities in global markets, hoping this will attract more mainland companies to set up offices in Hong Kong. The HKTDC will set up a Hong Kong Pavilion in selected mainland trade fairs such as the China International Import Expo where Hong Kong's role in facilitating merchandise and service trade between the mainland and the rest of the world will be highlighted.

High-potential sectors: technology, healthcare and intellectual property

The 14th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong in consolidating and enhancing its competitive advantages. In addition to the traditional sectors such as finance, maritime and trading, it also supports the city to develop into an international innovation and technology hub and a regional intellectual property (IP) trading centre.

As such, the HKTDC will also launch a new Innotech Starter Programme in partnership with government agencies, incubators, R&D centres and universities to provide support and create opportunities for start-ups that are interested in expanding business in the Greater Bay Area. The HKTDC is also planning to organise seminars in Guangzhou, Nanjing and Beijing to promote Hong Kong's IP solutions in technology and innovation, as well as IP trade-related services. It will also further enrich the content of Asia IP Exchange and encourage different industries to step up adoption of homegrown innovative technology, especially patented technologies in environmental protection, sustainability, healthcare and well-being, building and construction and more.

Besides, demand for healthcare services is growing in Asia. As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is now the world's second-largest bio-tech fund-raising centre through initial public offerings. Together with a sound IP protection regime and a wealth of experts in commercialising innovations, the city is ready to become a healthcare innovation and investment hub. The HKSAR Government and the HKTDC will jointly organise the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health on 24 November to attract investment, publicise the city's technology-related achievements and promote collaboration among industry players from Mainland China, Hong Kong and overseas.

Focusing on biotechnology, medical devices and drugs, digital health, community health and wellness, the Summit will help participants connect with investors and leading bio-tech companies in the Greater Bay Area.

