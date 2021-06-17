World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Strongly Condemn Another “Lianga Massacre”

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 5:50 am
Press Release: IPMSDL

June 16, 2021

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation strongly condemns the murder of three indigenous Lumad by the Philippine Army today in Lianga town, Surigao del Sur in Mindanao, Philippines.

Angel Rivas, a Grade 6 student of Lumad school Tribal Filipino Program of Surigao del Sur (TRIFPSS), and Willy Rodriguez and Lenie Rivas, members of Lumad organization Malahutayong Pakigbisog alang sa Sumusunod (MAPASU/ Continuing Struggle for the Next Generation), were killed after the 3rd Special Battalion Force of the Philippine Army indiscriminately fired around 1 p.m. on June 15.

Together with some Lumad farmers, the victims asked permission from the military to harvest their abaca hemp, yet the military indiscriminately fired, murdering the victims. The murdered bodies were then purportedly presented by the army as members of armed insurgents New People’s Army (NPA). Here, clear violations by the army of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) for the protection of civilians and non-combatants, humane treatment and respect of civilian lives without discrimination must be probed. More so, indiscriminate firing within civilian communities, especially Indigenous villages, violates IHL on weapons and tactics that are by nature indiscriminate.

Philippine Army troops have been encamping in the Lumad communities in Lianga for several months amid strong opposition and the army’s grave violation of Free, Prior, Informed Consent of the community. In Lianga and other IP communities, military encampments in IP communities continue and result to various forms of human rights violations such as rape, mass evacuations, red-tagging and murder.

On September 1, 2015, three Lumad leaders and Lumad school pioneers Dionel “Onel” Campos, Aurello “Bello” Sinzo and Emerito “Emok” Samarca were massacred by Philippine Army-trained paramilitaries. Again, on January 24, 2019, two Lumad-Manobo abaca farmers Randel Gallego and Emel Tejero were killed by the Philippine Army accusing them of being combatant NPA rebels. Around 140 activists and Lumad land and rights defenders have been killed since President Duterte came to power, including Campos and others.

This recent wave of Lumad killings comes in time when the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided to investigate the thousands of victims of the government’s extrajudicial killings. This “policy of killings” by the Duterte regime underscores the long-standing spiralling rights violations towards Indigenous Peoples and Lumad that has long been condemned by the international community.

We urge everyone to amplify the urgent and crucial call to hold the Duterte government, the Philippine military and state forces accountable for its murderous actions and policies with impunity, and support all efforts for an independent, international investigation.

We call all Indigenous groups and advocates, rights defenders, activists and the international community to lend their voice and call for justice for Angel, Willy, Lenie and all the victims before another life is lost.

Such precarious times demand our stronger solidarity and urgent actions. These times demand that we decisively stand for justice and topple all authoritarian and fascist regimes that continue to trample on our rights, oppress and kill our people.

Reference:
Beverly Longid, Global Coordinator
info@ipmsdl.org

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>



OECD: G20 GDP Returns To Pre-pandemic Level In The First Quarter Of 2021, But With Large Differences Across Countries

Gross domestic product (GDP) of the G20 area returned to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 0.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. However, this figure conceals large differences across countries... More>>

Myanmar: ‘Mass Deaths’ Alert As 100,000 Flee Junta’s Heavy Weapons

In Myanmar, international action is needed urgently to prevent “mass deaths” there, after civilians fled attacks by so-called “junta bombs”, a top independent UN rights expert has warned... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


UN: Tackling Biodiversity & Climate Crises Together And Their Combined Social Impacts

Unprecedented changes in climate and biodiversity, driven by human activities, have combined and increasingly threaten nature, human lives, livelihoods and well-being around the world... More>>


G7: No Major G7 Stock Index Aligned With Paris Climate Goals

New research by CDP and the United Nations Global Compact on behalf of the Science Based Targets initiative calls on the largest G7 companies to take ambitious climate action... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 