World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Israel’s Halting Of Mail Delivery From/To Gaza Unacceptable Collective Punishment

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor submitted an official complaint to the universal postal union regarding Israel’s recent imposition of more draconian restrictions on the besieged Gaza Strip that brought postal services to an abrupt halt.

The letter addressed to Mr. Bishar Abdirahman Hussein, UPU Director General, explained in detail how since Israel’s recent war on Gaza last May, known as Operation Guardians of the Walls, the Israeli government decided to further tighten its 14-year-long blockade and impose more restrictions on what it allows in/out of the enclave.

“Amongst these restrictions imposed by Israel is a blanket ban on mail delivery to and from Gaza through the Israeli-controlled border crossing Erez – the crossing from which Israel controls virtually all access to/from Gaza,” the letter read, “This abrupt suspension of mail delivery has harmed numerous people, including those waiting to receive their passports from foreign embassies in Israel or the occupied West Bank to travel for humanitarian purposes, such as studies abroad, family unifications or receiving locally-unavailable medical treatment.”

Euro-Med Monitor further added “this essentially means that Gazans now waiting indefinitely to be allowed to mail their passports to – or receive said passports from – foreign embassies cannot submit petitions to Israel to obtain ‘security permits’ for travel even in dire humanitarian circumstances.”

Euro-Med Monitor’s Chairman Dr. Ramy Abdu stressed in the letter that “Israel’s arbitrary and punitive suspension of mail delivery to/from Gaza represents an unacceptable and illegal act of collective punishment against a civilian population.”

The letter importantly noted that “In addition to this recent arbitrary suspension, Israel has for long maintained unnecessary and punitive restrictions on postal services in Gaza, whereby only paper mail is allowed in/out of the enclave.”

Last May, Euro-Med Monitor’s member of the board of directors, Maha Hussaini, wrote a compelling personal account on her experience with Israel’s restrictions on the mail to Gaza that Euro-Med Monitor attached to the letter official complaint to the UPU. Ms. Hussaini was awarded the prestigious Martin Adler Prize, which was sent to her from London to Gaza by mail last November 2020. However, Israel intercepted the parcel and withheld it for months, while Hussaini fought tooth and nail to receive the package, but to no avail. The full story can be found here.

Euro-Med Monitor emphasized that “the UPU is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players, and has an advisory, mediating and liaison role to ensure a truly universal network of up-to-date products and services.” This necessitates, noted the letter, that “UPU urgently calls on the Israeli government to lift the restriction on postal delivery given the severe violation of Gaza residents’ basic rights and the infringement on their livelihoods and family life.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN News: Landmark G7 Agreement Pledges 870 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Half By End-2021

A senior UN official welcomed on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations’ commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic... More>>



OECD: G20 GDP Returns To Pre-pandemic Level In The First Quarter Of 2021, But With Large Differences Across Countries

Gross domestic product (GDP) of the G20 area returned to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 0.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. However, this figure conceals large differences across countries... More>>

Myanmar: ‘Mass Deaths’ Alert As 100,000 Flee Junta’s Heavy Weapons

In Myanmar, international action is needed urgently to prevent “mass deaths” there, after civilians fled attacks by so-called “junta bombs”, a top independent UN rights expert has warned... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

UNFCCC: Halving Emissions By 2030 Is New Normal - Race To Zero Anniversary
Over 4,500 non-state actors from across the global economy have committed to halving emissions by 2030, joining the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign... More>>


UN: Tackling Biodiversity & Climate Crises Together And Their Combined Social Impacts

Unprecedented changes in climate and biodiversity, driven by human activities, have combined and increasingly threaten nature, human lives, livelihoods and well-being around the world... More>>


G7: No Major G7 Stock Index Aligned With Paris Climate Goals

New research by CDP and the United Nations Global Compact on behalf of the Science Based Targets initiative calls on the largest G7 companies to take ambitious climate action... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 